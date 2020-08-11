Softball player Maddi Banks transfers from Virginia Tech to Ole Miss

The Mississippi softball program announced Monday night that infielder Maddi Banks has transferred from Virginia Tech.
Banks started for the nationally ranked Hokies during the abbreviated 2020 season, when she hit .340 with three homers and 19 runs scored.
She also started as a freshman in 2019, when she helped the Hokies make the NCAA tournament. She hit .259 with four homers, including a homer in the ACC tournament.
Ole Miss also made the NCAAs in 2019, falling in the super regionals.
Banks entered the transfer portal last month.
"Can't wait to get down to Oxford and start getting to work with the team!!" the Iowa native tweeted Monday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!