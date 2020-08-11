You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Softball player Maddi Banks transfers from Virginia Tech to Ole Miss
0 comments

Softball player Maddi Banks transfers from Virginia Tech to Ole Miss

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Banks

Infielder Maddi Banks is transferring from Virginia Tech to Mississippi. She hit .340 during the abbreviated 2020 season.

 AP/file March

The Mississippi softball program announced Monday night that infielder Maddi Banks has transferred from Virginia Tech.

Banks started for the nationally ranked Hokies during the abbreviated 2020 season, when she hit .340 with three homers and 19 runs scored.

She also started as a freshman in 2019, when she helped the Hokies make the NCAA tournament. She hit .259 with four homers, including a homer in the ACC tournament.

Ole Miss also made the NCAAs in 2019, falling in the super regionals.

Banks entered the transfer portal last month.

"Can't wait to get down to Oxford and start getting to work with the team!!" the Iowa native tweeted Monday night.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert