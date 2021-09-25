‘Some good, some bad’: Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister knows he needs to be more consistent

The brief Knox Kadum experiment didn’t solve any of Tech’s issues.

Kadum was on the field for all of two snaps and didn’t return after throwing an interception inside Tech’s own 20-yard line while Burmeister’s performance wasn’t vastly different from his previous three games.

“I would say some good, some bad,” Fuente said.

There were positive signs early in the game when he marched Tech 65 yards down the field on five plays. He completed first down throws to Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season to cap the drive off.

Burmeister was spottier after that, which he readily admitted after the game.

“I definitely have missed a couple throws,” Burmeister said. “I feel like from an execution standpoint I missed a couple reads.... it's kind of been up and down.”

Burmeister’s most notable miss came with tight end Drake DeIuliis running free down the field in the first quarter. If Burmeister hit the tight end in stride, the play would have gone for a touchdown, but he was also off target for some easier throws like in the second quarter when he threw a ball at Jaden Payoute’s feet on a screen pass play they often run.