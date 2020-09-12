Some Virginia Tech students not surprised by football postponement

BLACKSBURG — Some Virginia Tech students were not surprised Saturday when Virginia Tech postponed its season-opening football game because of COVID-19 issues on the football team.
“Not at all,” Virginia Tech senior Zach Joyner said Saturday afternoon while in downtown Blacksburg. “It’s not really like we have been practicing the social distancing mandate that [Virginia Tech President] Tim Sands has put out.
“If you don’t practice those mandates, then it’s obvious that things aren’t going to work out the way that you want them to.
“[Having seen] people going to parties, people going downtown, I honestly don’t think we should be back here anyways. I think we should have stayed online.”
Virginia Tech’s Sept. 19 opener against visiting Virginia was postponed Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests on the football team and subsequent quarantining of some players.
Joyner, who is not a member of the football team, said he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was cleared Thursday to stop quarantining. The Richmond native said his roommate had COVID-19 and “gave it to me.”
Joyner said he knows someone who was recently suspended for partying off campus.
“You can’t trust a college kid not to party or go out to have fun. That’s what a lot of kids come to college for, is that experience,” he said. “Trusting a college kid to follow social distancing mandates and not go to parties … is like trusting a dog in front of a plate of food.”
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a video news conference that a “significant” number of Tech football players were ruled out because of positive tests or quarantining. He said Tech chief medical officer Mark Rogers advised Tech not to proceed with the game.
Babcock said he did not know if any specific social gathering or event caused the positive tests on the team.
Tech freshmen Stephan Toussaint and Nick Wolff said they were not surprised the game was scrapped.
“I was surprised they’re even playing sports right now,” Toussaint said. “I have classes with some football players and they always have their masks [on] improperly when they’re in class.”
Toussaint and Wolff are members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.
“Considering the cases [at Tech] have been going up significantly, even though we both haven’t really seen the party scene at all, I think it’s safe to say people aren’t really keeping the social distancing rules,” Wolff said. “And I don’t think masks are staying on, either.”
Virginia Tech reported Friday (based on data through Thursday) that 626 students and seven employees had tested positive since early August, with 212 students and seven employees testing positive within the last seven days.
“I don’t feel like [the football postponement] is much of a surprise, with all the cases rising and all the students still going out and partying,” Tech freshman Katherine Hepler of Sterling said.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Saturday (based on data through Friday) that Montgomery County has reported a total of 1,311 positive tests, including 130 new positive cases and a seven-day average of 73 new cases per day.
Tech freshman Paige Sandidge of Sterling said she was not surprised by the postponement.
“They just don’t have a very good way to control what’s going on right now,” Sandidge said. “Until there’s a vaccine, there’s really nothing people can do except social distance, and people aren’t social distancing.
“People are going out and still partying. There’s definitely some people that are social distancing, … but there’s also that group that isn’t.”
Graduate student Mason Lowen of Roanoke said he was not surprised by the postponement, either.
“Things are getting pretty bad,” he said.
Tech senior Khal Clary of Roanoke said he knows some members of the football team.
“They’ve been very, very careful,” Clary said.
But Clary said he was still not surprised by the postponement because of the number of cases at the university.
Clary said he does not believe classes are the root of the problem.
“When you go to all your classes, you have to wear a mask,” Clary said. “All my classes seem very safe. Everyone’s really distanced. The desks are nowhere near each other.”
Tech freshman Parker Ensogna of Virginia Beach said he was surprised by the postponement.
“I thought Tech was doing pretty well, in terms of some of my friends that go to other schools like JMU got sent home,” Ensogna said. “In terms of the freshmen, I don’t see anyone ever without masks on. It’s super strict. You can’t get away without wearing a mask unless you’re by yourself in your dorm.
“On campus, there’s so many precautions. But then off, there’s not as much regulation.”
