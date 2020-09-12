Some Virginia Tech students not surprised by football postponement

BLACKSBURG — Some Virginia Tech students were not surprised Saturday when Virginia Tech postponed its season-opening football game because of COVID-19 issues on the football team.

“Not at all,” Virginia Tech senior Zach Joyner said Saturday afternoon while in downtown Blacksburg. “It’s not really like we have been practicing the social distancing mandate that [Virginia Tech President] Tim Sands has put out.

“If you don’t practice those mandates, then it’s obvious that things aren’t going to work out the way that you want them to.

“[Having seen] people going to parties, people going downtown, I honestly don’t think we should be back here anyways. I think we should have stayed online.”

Virginia Tech’s Sept. 19 opener against visiting Virginia was postponed Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests on the football team and subsequent quarantining of some players.

Joyner, who is not a member of the football team, said he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was cleared Thursday to stop quarantining. The Richmond native said his roommate had COVID-19 and “gave it to me.”

Joyner said he knows someone who was recently suspended for partying off campus.