Source: Virginia Tech hiring Brad Glenn as quarterbacks coach, pass game coordinator

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired Brad Glenn as the team’s new quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Glenn spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia State.

Georgia State finished 7-5 this season and is preparing to play Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day. The team goes into the game averaging 379.9 yards per game (ranked No. 84 out of 130 FBS teams) and 26.3 points per game (No. 81).

After Glenn settled on a quarterback — Quad Brown and Darren Grainger split time through the first five weeks — and got healthy at receiver, the team won six of seven games to close out the regular season while averaging 419 yards and 32.5 points.

Those numbers were more in line with how Georgia State performed the previous two seasons under Glenn. The Panthers had a top 40 offense in 2019 and 2020 and set a new school-record in 2020 with 33.3 points per game.

In 2019, Georgia State’s offense rewrote a good portion of the school’s record book with new marks in points, scoring average,, total offense, total offense per game, rushing yards, rushing yards per game and per attempt and first downs.

Glenn earned a nomination for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

He joined Georgia State after lengthy stints at Western Carolina (2012-18) and Appalachian State (2005-11).

While new Tech coach Brent Pry also spent time as an assistant at Western Carolina, they missed each other by more than a decade. Glenn was the team’s associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The program’s quarterbacks averaged 2,400 passing yards and more than 600 rushing yards in each of his last five seasons.

He worked under coach Shawn Elliott while at Appalachian State and was part of the team’s run of three straight FCS titles (2005-07). He spent time coaching tight ends, receivers and quarterbacks. Two of his pupils at quarterback (Armanti Edwards and DeAndre Pressley) won the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year award.

In his time at Appalachian State, Glenn coached tight ends for one season (2005) and slot receivers for three years (2006-08) before taking over as quarterbacks coach (2009-11).

While at Appalachian State, Glenn coached two Southern Conference Offensive Players of the Year in quarterbacks Armanti Edwards, who also won the Walter Payton Award as the top player in the FCS, and DeAndre Pressley.

The Clemson alum broke into coaching at the high school level in South Carolina.

