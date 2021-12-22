Source: Virginia Tech hiring ODU's Dwight Galt IV as director of football strength and conditioning

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is hiring Dwight Galt IV as the team's new director of football strength and conditioning, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Galt, who previously worked with new Tech coach Brent Pry at Penn State, spent the last three years as Old Dominion's director of sports performance. Pry called the addition of a new strength and conditioning coach an "important hire" on Tuesday.

Tech debuted a renovated weight room in March that doubled the workout space in the Merryman Center, added new offices and meeting rooms for the strength staff and added a refueling station. The $4.5 million project also gave the area a significant facelift featuring floor to ceiling folding glass doors.

Galt takes over a strength and conditioning program that was previously overseen by Ben Hilgart, who was hired in 2016 by former coach Justin Fuente.

The Maryland alum got his start as a strength and conditioning intern with his alma mater after his playing career ended. He ended up at Penn State working under his father, Dwight Galt III, after a two-year stint at South Carolina. The elder Galt also worked with Pry at Vanderbilt. Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne hired Galt IV when he landed the Old Dominion job.

Galt's first task will be overseeing the team's winter conditioning program, which is expected to include a dozen early enrollees from the 2022 signing class.

