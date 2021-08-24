Source: Virginia Tech’s director of recruiting Beau Davidson leaving for Texas Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s director of recruiting Beau Davidson is heading back home, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The Katy, Texas native who helped the program make in-roads into his home state has accepted a position as director of recruiting with Texas Tech.

Davidson was in his fourth season with the Hokies and first as director of recruiting. He spent two years on staff as the team’s quality control coach working primarily with the offensive line. The North Texas alum worked at the collegiate and high school levels in Texas before coming to Blacksburg.

He was instrumental in Tech’s recruiting efforts this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person recruiting for more than a year. The dead period ended in June and the Hokies welcomed dozens of student-athletes for official visits and hosted a series of camps.

Tech landed 17 verbal commitments since June 1 including three four-star ranked players (offensive line Gunner Givens, running back Ramon Brown and defensive back Cam Johnson). The class is currently ranked No. 20 nationally and No. 4 in the ACC.