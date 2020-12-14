Sources: Virginia Tech moving forward with Justin Fuente as coach for 2021 season

Tech was missing most of its secondary for a Week 3 loss at North Carolina in a game Fuente said later probably shouldn’t have been played.

The season took a more sustained downturn starting in early November with a heartbreaking loss to Liberty. Fuente called a timeout in the final second right that wiped out what would have been a game-winning touchdown on a 59-yard field goal block.

“If we are going to take a timeout, I take it early so they don't get a chance to snap it,” Fuente said. “I said timeout, they didn't hear me and I screamed timeout. The ref blew the whistle, they snapped it and we blocked it and obviously it didn't count. It's pretty crushing.”

Fuente still felt he had the administration’s support as the losses piled up.

“I think everybody understands what we’re all dealing with,” Fuente said. “It’s pretty evident every single day. Being actually on the ground floor probably even highlights it even more. I think everybody understands what this is like. And you can imagine what the administration’s dealing with, right?”

Fan support for Fuente dwindled in recent weeks, but his confidence in the direction of the program never wavered. Tech ended the season on a high note by bringing the cup home and ending a four-game losing streak.

“Guys, we are playing football in the middle of a pandemic in the most extraordinary of circumstances we've ever seen,” Fuente said. “...I mean the notion it's something terrible is wrong or whatever is just ridiculous. I don't think anybody has any concept what these kids live is like every single day trying to handle this. Does that mean we should still play better? Sure, absolutely. Let's take things in a little bit of context here and we are going to keep fighting and battling our tails off and doing right by our players and staff and doing the best job we can."

