Spring game doesn’t move Virginia Tech’s running competition forward

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s spring game on Saturday didn’t do much to advance the running back competition.

The Hokies split up the roster into two squads — the Maroon Team won 26-10 over the White Team — and the coaching staff evenly distributed the talent between them.

Tech’s offenses combined for 156 rushing yards on 39 carries, but those numbers got a boost from backup quarterbacks Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell, who each had explosive runs in the second half.

The running backs only accounted for 20 carries for 73 yards (3.7 yards per carry).

"I wouldn't say I was disappointed, but standing behind (the line of scrimmage) there wasn't a lot of room for those backs out there today,” Pry said, after the game.

The most productive of Tech’s nine scholarship running backs was Keshawn King. The fourth-year back had five carries for 25 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards playing on the Maroon Team.

King had a nice 12-yard gain over the left side early in the third quarter by making a decisive cut at the line of scrimmage to find the hole.

The Florida native’s knack for explosive plays during spring camp has put him in the mix for playing time this fall. That effectiveness catching the ball out of the backfield has helped his stock as well. He has 11 receptions in his career for 206 yards and three of those went for 25 yards or more.

Freshman running back Chance Black has a similar skillset and was the only other running back to catch a pass. He had four carries for 9 yards and two catches for 10 yards on the White Team.

The longest run of the day came from the White Team’s Jalen Hampton on one of the final plays of the game. He avoided linebacker Tre Maxwell coming off the left side and gained 21 yards. The large rotation of backs meant his two carries came three quarters apart.

Tech veteran running back Jalen Holston got some run early with three carries for 12 yards on the Maroon Team’s first drive. He’s taken a backseat at times this spring while the coaching staff looked to evaluate some of the less experienced backs they don’t have film on.

Holston is easily the most experienced back on the roster as a 2017 signee coming back for his sixth year with 226 carries under his belt. His day ended on a high note when he knocked over corner DJ Harvey with a stiff arm on a 12-yard gain late in the first quarter.

Tech running backs Malachi Thomas, Marco Lee and Jordan Burnson didn’t have any touches on Saturday despite being dressed out. Thomas was limited at Thursday’s practice during portions open to the media with an ankle injury. The second-year back earned high praise from Pry during spring camp as the team’s most consistent player at the position.

