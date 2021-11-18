St. Francis-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Thursday
Saint Francis (Penn.) at Virginia Tech
8 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Saint Francis 1-1, Virginia Tech 3-0
Notes: These teams last met in 2018, with Tech winning 75-37. … The Hokies have four starters averaging double figures in points, while Saint Francis has five. … Saint Francis has played one Division I foe so far this season, losing 75-72 at George Washington. … The Red Flash won just six games last season, but one of them was a victory over ACC member Pittsburgh. … Saint Francis has been picked eighth in the Northeast Conference’s preseason poll. … This won’t be the only game at Tech on Thursday night. The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team will host Campbell at 6 p.m. at Thompson Field in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
