St. Francis-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Thursday

Saint Francis (Penn.) at Virginia Tech

8 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: These teams last met in 2018, with Tech winning 75-37. … The Hokies have four starters averaging double figures in points, while Saint Francis has five. … Saint Francis has played one Division I foe so far this season, losing 75-72 at George Washington. … The Red Flash won just six games last season, but one of them was a victory over ACC member Pittsburgh. … Saint Francis has been picked eighth in the Northeast Conference’s preseason poll. … This won’t be the only game at Tech on Thursday night. The Virginia Tech men’s soccer team will host Campbell at 6 p.m. at Thompson Field in the first round of the NCAA tournament.