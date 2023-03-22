Virginia Tech landed its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class Wednesday evening, and it is a prospect that had a slew of Power Five offers.

Davi Belfort, a consensus three-star quarterback recruit, announced on Instagram live he chose the Hokies over Michigan State and Texas A&M.

The son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort received 29 offers, with 24 of them coming from Power Five programs.

The Hokies were in Belfort’s final seven and made the cut for his final three. He has already committed to playing in the 2024 Under Armor All-American game.

Belfort is a three-star recruit according to On3 Sports’ industry ranking and 247Sports’ composite ranking. He garnered four stars from ESPN and Rivals, and Belfort is ranked 259th in the ESPN 300.

Belfort was offered by Brent Pry and his staff on May 14, 2022. He made his first visit to Blacksburg on Dec. 2 and returned on Jan. 21 and 22.

He moved up a grade after the 2021-22 academic year and was classified as a junior this past season at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Florida. He missed three games because of injury, but still threw for 1,756 yards, rushed for 357 yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns (11 passing).

Belfort’s decision potentially gives the Hokies an incredibly deep quarterback group with up to seven signal callers on scholarship.

Grant Wells, who is currently working with the first-string offense early this spring, has two years of eligibility remaining. Baylor transfer Kyron Drones and Tahj Bullock are both redshirt sophomores, and Devin Farrell is a redshirt freshman.

Three-star recruits Dylan Wittke and Pop Watson signed this past December and were mid-year enrollees.