Status of two Virginia Tech starters remains up in the air heading into Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price didn’t have a concrete update on the status of receiver Da’Wain Lofton and cornerback Brion Murray a day before the Pinstripe Bowl.

After the two didn’t participate in Sunday’s practice at Columbia University, Price said they would be reevaluated. Price didn’t add much to that initial update when he spoke to reporters virtually on Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll know for sure tomorrow,” Price said.

Both were listed as starters on the two-deep Tech released for the game on Dec. 21.

Lofton was expected to play a key role in the game since the Hokies will be without Tre Turner (NFL) and Tayvion Robinson (transfer). He’s played 164 snaps this season with a third of those coming in the last two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

He made five catches for 70 yards with a touchdown during that stretch. He has seven catches on the season and three of those have gone for 25 yards or more.

If he misses the game that would leave with a starting lineup potential featuring starting running back Raheem Blackshear at the slot. The other option listed on the depth chart is walk-on Tink Boyd.

Tech receiver Kaleb Smith isn’t 100% going into the game either. He had a large knee brace on at Sunday’s practice and didn’t participate in 7-on-7 drills during an open viewing period for reporters.

The Hokies would need Changa Hodge, who recently returned from a torn ACL he suffered in the spring, or Jaden Payoute, who missed the last five games and has zero career catches, to step up if Smith is limited.

Murray’s potential absence would present some challenges as well. The starting lineup would be Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman, but things get dicey after that.

Tech is already down one starting corner with Jermaine Waller opting out of the game against a Maryland team averaging 38.7 pass attempts per game (No. 12 out of 130 FBS teams).

The Hokies faced similar pass happy teams in recent weeks and brought in three corners for much of the game. Murray had his best game of the year playing a season-high 41 snaps against Virginia with Waller sidelined with an injury.

Tech could opt to bring in an extra safety in that dime package look or it could call on freshman corners D.J. Harvey or Elijah Howard. Harvey has played six defensive snaps this season.

