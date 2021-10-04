Storm Murphy ready to make his mark at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will have a new starting point guard this year, which can sometimes be problematic for a squad.
But Storm Murphy has already started the past four seasons for Southern Conference member Wofford, so the graduate transfer is confident he can also do the job at his new school.
"I've been through it with four years under my belt, playing basketball against really high-level teams in the SoCon," Murphy said Monday in an interview in the Tech locker room during the Hokies' media day. "Ready to be thrown out there. Excited for it."
Murphy earned All-SoCon first-team honors as a senior point guard at Wofford last season. He ranked fourth in the SoCon in scoring (17.8 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg).
"[I'm] definitely an aggressive point guard," Murphy said. "I had a major scoring role there at Wofford last year. But … we have so many good scorers and talented guys here. We're going to need to utilize all of us.
"But keeping that mindset of staying aggressive. Definitely, definitely looking to score."
Murphy, who is pursuing a master's degree, believes can make a successful leap from the SoCon to the ACC.
"Basketball's basketball at the end of the day," he said. "It's definitely a different situation for me, coming to a whole new team. … Seamless transition, hopefully.
"I'm a fifth-year guy. I have all the confidence in the world. But then also, definitely need that little chip on my shoulder, coming in here as a new guy."
Murphy spent the first two seasons of his college career playing for Mike Young, who left Wofford in April 2019 to become Tech’s coach.
"The play style of Coach Young's offense is what I've been used to for the last four years, so that's pretty normal for me," Murphy said. "All the plays are things that I have stored in my memory. … Seems like second nature."
Murphy verbally committed to Tech in March, two months before he graduated from Wofford. Wofford does not have a graduate school, so he needed to join a new team in order to use the extra year of eligibility that all 2020-21 Division I winter-sports athletes were given because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Young is thrilled to be reunited with Murphy.
"I see the little rat walking around the corner, it's like going back in time," Young said. "So good to have him here. … He affects the energy of practice. He affects the winning culture. He's been a part of a lot of winning.
"I so thoroughly enjoyed coaching him for his first two years. He's a star. … He'll look like your paper boy, but I'll tell you what, he's mean as a snake.
"He's a terrific passer. He does some things in practice now, I'm like, 'Holy cow, I forgot that that guy could do that sort of thing.’
"Don't have to coach him a whole lot. He's a terrific shooter. He's the consummate point guard."
How has the 6-foot, 185-pound Murphy changed from when Young last coached him two years ago?
"So much bigger and stronger," Young said. "He's not a little fellow anymore."
Murphy succeeds Wabissa Bede as the starting point guard. Having already earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree at Tech, Bede opted not to use his extra year of eligibility. He has joined former Tech coach Buzz Williams's staff at Texas A&M as a program aide.
Bede averaged 3.1 assists last season, when Tech made the NCAA Tournament. But he averaged just 3.9 points.
Murphy is more of a scorer than Bede was. Murphy made 70 3-pointers last year, when he ranked third in the SoCon in 3-pointers (2.9 per game) and seventh in both field-goal percentage (47%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (40%).
"When I can be aggressive and look to score, that's just going to open a lot of things up for so many guys," Murphy said. "In practice, when I'm driving in, looking to go score and people are coming over to help and block my shots, people are open for kick-outs a lot of times. It's great to have a lot of shooters around me."
Murphy has not reunited only with Young.
Two years ago, Murphy started alongside Keve Aluma on the nationally ranked Wofford team that won 30 games. Aluma transferred to Tech after that season.
"He's definitely a great scorer, and he's got great handle so he can attack off the dribble," Aluma said of Murphy. "Sometimes [opposing defenses] would double off Bede and stuff. Definitely can't do that [with Murphy]."
Murphy will be one of three fifth-year players starting for Tech this season, along with Aluma, who is working on a second bachelor's degree, and Justyn Mutts, who is working on a second master's degree.
"Storm is really good," Mutts said. "He's a really good scorer, he's aggressive, but then he also has eyes in the back of his head so he's catching people that are wide-open."