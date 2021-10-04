Storm Murphy ready to make his mark at Virginia Tech

"I'm a fifth-year guy. I have all the confidence in the world. But then also, definitely need that little chip on my shoulder, coming in here as a new guy."

Murphy spent the first two seasons of his college career playing for Mike Young, who left Wofford in April 2019 to become Tech’s coach.

"The play style of Coach Young's offense is what I've been used to for the last four years, so that's pretty normal for me," Murphy said. "All the plays are things that I have stored in my memory. … Seems like second nature."

Murphy verbally committed to Tech in March, two months before he graduated from Wofford. Wofford does not have a graduate school, so he needed to join a new team in order to use the extra year of eligibility that all 2020-21 Division I winter-sports athletes were given because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Young is thrilled to be reunited with Murphy.

"I see the little rat walking around the corner, it's like going back in time," Young said. "So good to have him here. … He affects the energy of practice. He affects the winning culture. He's been a part of a lot of winning.