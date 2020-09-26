Subs not stars could determine Virginia Tech’s fate in unique season

BLACKSBURG — The run-up to Virginia Tech’s season opener against N.C. State hasn’t been fun for the coaching staff.
Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters on Monday that the level of uncertainty over the team’s roster is like nothing he’s ever experienced.
“I don’t know if I’ve been this close to a game and felt as uneasy about who we would actually have in the game as I do feel right now,” Fuente said. “And I think that’s probably the biggest part of not knowing how it’s going to look, just getting it nailed down exactly who’s going to do what and trying to make sure guys are ready to cover a lot of bases.”
Tech is still dealing with the fallout from an undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 cases earlier this month that left a significant number of players in isolation or quarantine. The coaches were not going to even get results from the team’s third and final batch of weekly coronavirus tests until Saturday morning.
The lingering uncertainty thanks to the coronavirus is why Fuente has spent the last two months stressing how important depth is this season. The Hokies return eight starters on each side of the ball (plus nearly all the team’s starting specialists from last season), but the additional experience at most position groups could determine their success.
It starts at quarterback where Tech is comfortable playing Hendon Hooker, Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson under center. Hooker is expected to start and Burmeister will play, but Patterson played well when called upon in 2019 and gives the Hokies added protection at the most pivotal position on the field.
“I think the experience of all three of those guys is paramount to our ability to operate throughout this unique circumstance,” Fuente said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody else that’s got that situation, but it’s a huge plus for us, in my opinion, that we’ve got three guys that have played in and/or won Power 5 football games, and not just gone out there and handed the ball off, but played and participated in their own unique style and gave their team chances to win. I think that’s a huge bonus.”
Tech is similarly loaded at offensive line where they return a group with 114 combined starts. Former Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman has been inserted to the starting lineup at center and Bryan Hudson moved to right guard.
The Hokies have Austin Cannon, Silas Dzansi and Doug Nester coming off the bench with each of them able to play multiple positions across the line.
“This group is really, really, really talented,” Hoffman said. “Definitely the best o-line that I’ve been a part of. Obviously you get the starting five, but the two-deep is just as good. And I think that’s good for us because we pushed each other throughout all of camp and competition, and I think we really push each other and bring the best out of each other.”
Tech doesn’t have as much experience at running back, but isn’t lacking for options. The nine running backs on the roster going into the opener are the most during Fuente’s tenure.
Wide receiver is one area of concern — especially after Jaden Payoute went down with a season-ending injury during fall camp — but the additions of grad transfers Changa Hodge (Villanova) and Evan Fairs (Kansas) have helped ease some of those concerns.
“They came in just ready to go,” Tech wide receiver Tre Turner said. “Like as soon as they came in, they were ready to go. Playbook heavy ... They were ready to work. They brought the same mentality to the room we already were shooting for this season, so they’re great additions.”
On defense, Tech is ready to go at linebacker with a solid three-man rotation of Rayshard Ashby, Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale. Third-year sophomore Keshon Artis is a strong option off the bench after redshirting last year. Artis was one of the top performers in the team’s offseason conditioning program in the spring before it was cut short due to the coronavirus.
The Hokies defensive line and secondary are a little more of a mixed bag.
The secondary took a big hit when Devon Hunter was indefinitely suspended recently and Nasir Peoples suffered a season-ending injury.
Throw in Caleb Farley’s departure at the start of fall camp and the team’s depth isn’t quite what it was two months ago.
The addition of Illinois State transfer Devin Taylor could prove pivotal in the coming weeks. He was a late arrival after signing with the team on Aug. 23, and the delay to the season gave him more time to get ready.
“Devin Taylor came in and had an impact right away his first day of practicing,” Turner said. “I can tell that he knows football, he’s played a lot of football and he’s more like a vet of the room already. I just like his physicality and how patient he is.”
On the defensive line, Tech would probably be happy to have an additional pass rusher with TyJuan Garbutt likely sitting out the 2020 season, but the good news is that the team’s rotation at defensive tackle is healthier than it has been in years.
Defensive tackles Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks played well last year as true freshmen. Their fellow 2020 signee Josh Fuga redshirted, but he’s now ready to be in the mix as well.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
