Surprising details from ACC's COVID-19 postponement guidelines

“We all have comfort with that process in the ACC,” Babcock said. “… You have to make sure your opponent knows your testing protocol, your results and vice versa.”

But it’s still unclear how forthcoming teams need to be with their opponent.

The ACC said there would be a standardized process for sharing coronavirus-related data each week, but a league spokesperson declined to discuss if those reports will include anything beyond a team’s overall number of cases (or players in quarantine).

“We have some internal benchmarks in the ACC and all have agreed to certainly no gamesmanship,” Babcock said. “There was none of that here. If we could line up and play, we would have lined up and play with whoever we have.

An additional component of the ACC’s COVID-19 cancellation guidelines is a list of considerations for season postponement. A season can continue as long as 50% or more of the ACC teams that start the season are able to compete. For football, the ACC will consider postponing the football season if either the SEC or Big XII cancel their seasons.

The following is a list of considerations that could be used to determine if a season could be postponed, according to the document...