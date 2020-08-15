'Surreal' summer for Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr.

This has been quite a summer for Mark Lawrence Jr.
Last month, the Virginia Tech golfer won the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia for the first time.
Last weekend, Lawrence won the VSGA State Amateur for the second time in four years. He became the first golfer in 35 years to sweep the State Open and the State Am in the same year.
"It's been a sort of surreal summer," Lawrence said in a phone interview from his suburban Richmond home. "Fortunate to be playing some really good golf right now.
"I'm just very, very honored that that [sweep] happened."
Although Lawrence graduated from Tech in May, he is not done with his college career.
His original plan was to turn pro this summer, but there won't be a Korn Ferry Tour Q-School this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So Lawrence, whose senior season was cut short in March because of the pandemic, said he plans to return to Tech for the spring 2021 semester for one more season with the Hokies.
And when he does start that pro career?
"In a few years, you will still be writing pieces on Mark Lawrence," Tech men's golf coach Brian Sharp said.
New driver
Lawrence won three VHSL individual state titles during his Mills E. Godwin High School career. He also won three VSGA Junior Match Play titles and the 2015 VSGA Junior Stroke Play championship.
After picking Auburn over Virginia, he had a 74.88 stroke average as an Auburn freshman in the 2015-16 school year.
Lawrence transferred to Virginia Tech after his freshman season.
"I thought it would be beneficial for me to be a little bit closer [to home] to work with my dad some and work with my swing coach, who was in Richmond, … because I was sort of struggling with my golf game," he said.
Lawrence said Sharp, then a Tech assistant, helped him rejuvenate his swing.
He had a 71.53 stroke average as a Tech sophomore, when he earned an individual bid to the 2017 NCAA regionals.
The summer of 2017 was even more memorable.
He won the VSGA State Amateur for the first time, capturing the same tournament his father had in 1980. It was the first time a son had followed in his father's footsteps by winning that tournament.
Lawrence then made a national splash, advancing all the way to the semifinals of the U.S Amateur.
"When he's driving the ball well and gets some confidence in that aspect, he is a very hard guy to beat," Sharp said.
"A very good chipper [as well]. Everybody kind of knows Mark for how far he hits it, but he is really good around the greens."
Lawrence earned another individual bid to the NCAAs as a Tech junior.
He then redshirted the 2018-19 school year. Lawrence said it was because he knew he would have to stay at Tech beyond that school year to finish work on his degree.
Lawrence was not thrilled with how he played for Tech last fall as a fifth-year senior, so he switched to a Callaway Epic Flash driver last December.
"Mark could take a cinder block and tie it to a rod and hit it pretty far, probably, but he just wasn't driving it really well with the old driver," Sharp said. "He just kills it [now]. And he hits it straight."
"I don't hit it out of bounds [any longer]," Lawrence cracked.
The change in drivers has helped him flourish this summer.
"For the first time in a few years, my driver was spot on," he said. "The last couple summers, I've been struggling with the driver a little.
"Golf's a lot easier when you can hit the ball in play off the tee on a regular basis."
Light comes on
Lawrence won the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia — which is a tournament for both pros and amateurs — by seven strokes last month with a 54-hole total of 16-under par 200 at Ballyhack Golf Club.
He considers the win to be the highlight of his career.
"It felt pretty damn good to win the State Open by as much as I did," he said.
He joined former PGA great Lanny Wadkins as the only golfers to ever win the VSGA State Am, the State Open of Virginia and the VSGA Junior Stroke Play titles in their careers.
So he was confident when he began the State Am last week at River Bend Club in Great Falls.
"Knowing that I put together the three good rounds at Ballyhack, which I wasn't able to do in years past, really turned a light on in me, learning to get a little bit more out of my golf game," Lawrence said.
He tied for first in the stroke-play qualifying. Lawrence then went 5-0 in match play, including a 3 and 2 win over Hokies recruit David Stanford in last weekend's 36-hole final.
"When you can hit the ball really well in match play, it helps a lot because you can kind of put some pressure on your opponents to try to make them force something," he said.
He joined Vinny Giles, Steve Smith and Galax native Tom McKnight as the only golfers to win both the State Open of Virginia and the State Am in the same year. He became the first golfer to pull off that sweep since McKnight did so in 1985.
Lawrence's original plan for this summer was to play in the State Amateur, which was originally scheduled for June, then make his pro debut in the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia. He would then turn his attention to mini-tours and Q-School.
He put off his pro plans because of the pandemic.
"There's no real opportunity in professional golf at the moment," he said. "There's no Q-School, so you can't earn status until next year. So the best bet for me to play competitive golf is to go back to school."
The NCAA has given spring sports seniors an extra year of eligibility to make up for their abbreviated 2020 seasons.
He would have returned to Tech for the upcoming fall semester, but the ACC decided last month to scrap fall golf. So Lawrence, who already has his finance degree, will stay home this fall. He will return to Tech next January to work on a second bachelor's degree and to play in the spring season.
Although Lawrence has never won a college tournament, Sharp said he could earn All-America honors next spring.
"The potential's kind of limitless for him," Sharp said.
Lawrence plans to turn pro next summer.
"I'm excited for the challenge," he said.
