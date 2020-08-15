'Surreal' summer for Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr.

He considers the win to be the highlight of his career.

"It felt pretty damn good to win the State Open by as much as I did," he said.

He joined former PGA great Lanny Wadkins as the only golfers to ever win the VSGA State Am, the State Open of Virginia and the VSGA Junior Stroke Play titles in their careers.

So he was confident when he began the State Am last week at River Bend Club in Great Falls.

"Knowing that I put together the three good rounds at Ballyhack, which I wasn't able to do in years past, really turned a light on in me, learning to get a little bit more out of my golf game," Lawrence said.

He tied for first in the stroke-play qualifying. Lawrence then went 5-0 in match play, including a 3 and 2 win over Hokies recruit David Stanford in last weekend's 36-hole final.

"When you can hit the ball really well in match play, it helps a lot because you can kind of put some pressure on your opponents to try to make them force something," he said.

He joined Vinny Giles, Steve Smith and Galax native Tom McKnight as the only golfers to win both the State Open of Virginia and the State Am in the same year. He became the first golfer to pull off that sweep since McKnight did so in 1985.