Suspended Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter waives his right to preliminary hearing

BLACKSBURG — Suspended Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter made his initial court appearance Thursday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Hunter appeared before Judge Robert Viar in the Montgomery Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court as a result of his arrest in September on multiple assault charges. Viar accepted the request and the case will be presented to a grand jury Jan. 26.

Before signing an affidavit acknowledging he understood the request, Hunter made the sign of the cross. He was represented by Patrick Kenney, a Roanoke attorney, and accompanied at the hearing by his mother.

Kenney declined to comment on the case after the hearing.

Hunter was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.

He was indefinitely suspended from the team the day after his arrest for “not upholding the high standards” the team has for student-athletes. A felony charge triggers an automatic suspension under Tech's student-athlete code of conduct.

A Virginia Tech spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Hunter's status hasn’t changed.

Hunter was one of the highest rated defensive recruits in program history when he signed in 2017. He was expected to start at safety this season before he was suspended.

