Suspended Virginia Tech receiver Elijah Bowick enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Elijah Bowick has entered his name into the transfer portal.

According to a Tech spokesperson, Bowick is currently serving suspension for unspecified reasons. He played in five games this season, but didn’t take an offensive snap. The last time he was in uniform for the Hokies was in a 25-24 loss to Miami on Nov. 14.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder leaves Myers Park as the program’s all-time leading receiver. Bowick caught 62 passes for 1,424 yards as a senior with 17 touchdowns. Bowick moved all over the field at Myers Park High School in Charlotte.

Bowick redshirted in 2019 after he suffered an undisclosed injury, which he was still working his way back from in fall camp.

He was part of a talented group of receivers Tech signed in 2019, but only two remain on the roster. Jacoby Pinckney entered the transfer portal in January and signed with Appalachian State.

Sophomore Tayvion Robinson was the standout of the group and has 61 catches for 845 yards with three touchdowns. He started seven games as a true freshman in 2019.