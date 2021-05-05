Suspended Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter accepts plea agreement in assault case

The felony charge triggered an automatic suspension under Tech’s student-athlete code of conduct. A Tech spokesperson said Hunter remained indefinitely suspended as of Tuesday afternoon, and had no comment on the plea agreement.

Hunter said he was “praying” for a return to football in his statement.

Strangulation of another is a Class 6 felony in Virginia that’s punishable with one to five years in person or up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The female victim was never identified, and few details of the case were made public. Hunter offered a brief description of the incident from his perspective in court documents related to his bail determination.