Syracuse hands Virginia Tech 5th straight loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Make that five in a row.

The Syracuse men’s basketball team beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, handing the Hokies their fifth consecutive defeat.

This is the first time Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight games since the team endured a five-game skid in the 2019-20 season, which was Young’s first season at the helm of the Hokies.

Syracuse (11-6, 4-2) led the entire second half.

Virginia Tech starting guard Hunter Cattoor missed his fourth straight game Wednesday with a bruised elbow. Cattoor, the team’s 3-point ace and best perimeter defender, again was in sweats as he watched the game from the bench. Virginia Tech coach Mike Young had said Monday that Cattoor would be a game-time decision.

The Hokies have not won since a Dec. 17 game against Grambling State.

Virginia Tech, which is idle this weekend, could have a tough time ending the skid next week. The Hokies’ next two games are at nationally ranked Virginia next Wednesday and at Clemson, which has already beaten Tech this month, on Jan. 21.

Joseph Girard III had 24 points for the Orange. Jesse Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center, had 13 points and nine rebounds. Judah Mintz had 12 points, and Maliq Brown had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Grant Basile had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Tech; he was 12 of 17 from the field. Justyn Mutts had 21 points and nine assists. Sean Pedulla had 10 points and seven assists but was just 2 of 11 from 3-point range. Lynn Kidd had 10 points off the bench.

Virginia Tech freshman guard Rodney Rice made his college debut Wednesday, coming off the bench with 16:39 left in the first half. Rice had not played in Virginia Tech’s first 16 games this season because of ankle surgery. He scored two points in 29 minutes Wednesday; he was 1 of 9 from the field.

Young had said after last weekend’s loss that Rice had been practicing but that Rice playing in a game was “a matter of the medical staff giving me the green light that he’s ready.” The green light finally came, with Young saying Monday that he had been given the go-ahead to play Rice and that he expected Rice to play Wednesday.

Rice was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. But he suffered an ankle injury in August.

Cattoor has been sidelined since hurting his elbow late in the second half of a Dec. 21 overtime loss at Boston College. Young had said after Saturday’s loss to North Carolina State that Cattoor had been having trouble catching the ball because of a painful vibration in his elbow but was “much, much more comfortable” last Thursday and Friday.

On Monday, Young had brought up Wednesday’s game at Syracuse or next Wednesday’s game at UVa as possibilities for Cattoor’s return to action. Young had said Monday when discussing a few of his players that “Now if we get Cattoor back, whether that’s Wednesday or the following Wednesday, our team is going to be deeper and better off.”

Freshman guard MJ Collins made his second straight start Wednesday in place of Cattoor.

Syracuse shot 50.8% from the field Wednesday to Tech’s 43.3%.

The Orange was 8 of 16 from 3-point range to Tech’s 3 of 19 (15.8%).

Up 43-37 at halftime, Syracuse opened the second half on a 12-2 run to build a 55-39 cushion with 16:21 to go. The Orange made two 3-pointers in the run.

The Syracuse lead grew to 63-41 with 12:41 to go.

Down 65-43 with 11:58 to go, the Hokies went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 65-53 with 8:21 left.

But the Orange answered with a 10-4 run to extend the lead to 75-57 with 3:20 to go.

The Hokies shot just 36.8% from the field in the second half. They were only 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.

Down 24-22, Syracuse went on a 7-0 run to grab a 29-24 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half. Syracuse led the rest of the game.

Virginia Tech shot 51.7% from the field in the first half, but Syracuse shot 54.8%.

Syracuse was 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, while the Hokies were just 2 of 9.

The Orange outrebounded the Hokies 18-13 in the first half.