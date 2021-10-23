Syracuse rides late flurry of offense to stunning win over Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader threw a 45-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go to Damien Alford to stun Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Orange trailed by nine points with less than six minutes to go, but came back to win 41-36. It was the Hokies third straight loss and fourth in five games. Three of those losses have come in one possession games.

Shrader was leveled on the play by a Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams, but was able to just get the ball off to Alford, who beat second-year corner Dorian Strong down the field.

He threw a 12-yard touchdown with 2:28 to go to make it a one-possession game.

He had more than 300 yards of total offense with four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was every bit as hard to tackle as Tech defenders anticipated and his ability to allude pressure got him big chunks of yardage on the ground.

He had four carries of 20 yards or more and ran the ball to convert a pair of long third down attempts.