Syracuse rides late flurry of offense to stunning win over Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader threw a 45-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go to Damien Alford to stun Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Orange trailed by nine points with less than six minutes to go, but came back to win 41-36. It was the Hokies third straight loss and fourth in five games. Three of those losses have come in one possession games.
Shrader was leveled on the play by a Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams, but was able to just get the ball off to Alford, who beat second-year corner Dorian Strong down the field.
He threw a 12-yard touchdown with 2:28 to go to make it a one-possession game.
He had more than 300 yards of total offense with four touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was every bit as hard to tackle as Tech defenders anticipated and his ability to allude pressure got him big chunks of yardage on the ground.
He had four carries of 20 yards or more and ran the ball to convert a pair of long third down attempts.
Syracuse’s last chance came after Tech punted the ball with less than 70 seconds to go. The Orange started the drive at their own 30-yard line with Shrader getting them near midfield by converting a fourth and four with a 6-yard gain. They crossed into Tech territory with a screen pass to Sean Tucker.
The Hokies established the run early in the game against Syracuse with nine rushing attempts on a 12-play, 75-yard opening possession. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister capped off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown throw to Drake DeIuIiis.
Tech relied on a running back rotation in the first half centered around Raheem Blackshear and Malachi Thomas.
Blackshear had a season-long 38-yard run late in the half that helped put Tech in field goal range. He had just shy of 100 total yards of offense going into halftime.
Thomas, a true freshman, ran the ball a career-high six times for 33 yards against Pitt last week. He surpassed both those numbers by halftime (12 carries, 36 yards) on Saturday and scored his first career touchdown as well.
Burmeister helped set up the score with a 30-yard completion to Tayvion Robinson down Syracuse’s sideline to give Tech first and goal at the 8-yard line.
Thomas punched the ball into the end zone two players later thanks to an impressive second effort. Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones grabbed Thomas at the 2-yard line and tried to yank him backwards, but Thomas kept his legs moving forward to cross the goal line and give Tech a 14-7 lead with 14:02 to go in the second quarter.
Syracuse had success with a more balanced attack.
Running back Sean Tucker got off to a strong start with six carries for 61 yards on Syracuse’s opening drive. His 28-yard touchdown run tied the game, 7-7, with 4:28 left in the first quarter. The touchdown came on a fourth-and-1 with Tucker bouncing around the right side of the line and going untouched to the end zone.
Quarterback Garrett Shrader got on a roll late in the second quarter and orchestrated an impressive 98-yard drive.
After completing three straight passes to get Syracuse across midfield, he found receiver Courtney Jackson for a 26-yard gain down the middle of the field to convert a third and 14. Garrett kept it himself for a 9-yard touchdown run that would have tied the game with an extra-point.
That extra-point attempt was blocked by Chamarri Conner and returned 95-yard by Dorian Strong to give the Hokies a 16-13 lead. John Parker Romo made it 19-13 with less than two minutes to go in the half.