Syracuse-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Both of these teams are on four-game winning streaks. … Virginia Tech is tied with Florida State for eighth place. With a win Saturday, the Hokies would tie Syracuse for seventh place. … Syracuse starting center Jesse Edwards will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken wrist in Tuesday's win over Boston College. The 6-foot-11 Edwards averages 12 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had scored 19 points in each of Syracuse's two wins last week. … Syracuse has beaten Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Louisville and BC during its winning streak. Syracuse shot better than 55% from the field in each of the first three wins of that streak but shot just 39.3% against BC. Syracuse has made at least 10 3-pointers in each game of that streak. … Buddy Boeheim averages 19.1 points for Syracuse, while Joseph Girard averages 13.6 points. Jimmy Boeheim averages 13.5 points, and Cole Swider averages 13.2 points. … The Hokies have shot at least 50% from the field in each of the past five games. They have made at least 13 3-pointers in four of those five games.The Hokies are shooting 54.9% from the field and 53.2% from 3-point range in this five-game stretch.