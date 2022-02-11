 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Syracuse-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

  • 0

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Records: Syracuse 13-11, 7-6 ACC; Virginia Tech 14-10, 6-7

Last meeting: Syracuse won 78-60 at home on Jan. 23, 2021

Notes: Both of these teams are on four-game winning streaks. … Virginia Tech is tied with Florida State for eighth place. With a win Saturday, the Hokies would tie Syracuse for seventh place. … Syracuse starting center Jesse Edwards will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken wrist in Tuesday's win over Boston College. The 6-foot-11 Edwards averages 12 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had scored 19 points in each of Syracuse's two wins last week. … Syracuse has beaten Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Louisville and BC during its winning streak. Syracuse shot better than 55% from the field in each of the first three wins of that streak but shot just 39.3% against BC. Syracuse has made at least 10 3-pointers in each game of that streak. … Buddy Boeheim averages 19.1 points for Syracuse, while Joseph Girard averages 13.6 points. Jimmy Boeheim averages 13.5 points, and Cole Swider averages 13.2 points. … The Hokies have shot at least 50% from the field in each of the past five games. They have made at least 13 3-pointers in four of those five games.The Hokies are shooting 54.9% from the field and 53.2% from 3-point range in this five-game stretch. 

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

