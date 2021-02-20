 Skip to main content
Syracuse-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
Syracuse-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

Noon at Cassell Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Syracuse 11-5, 8-5 ACC; Virginia Tech 11-7, 6-7

Notes: This will be the first game for either team since Feb. 11. Syracuse's last two games were postponed because of foes' COVID-19 issues. Tech's game last weekend was postponed because of BC's COVID-19 issues, while Tech's Thursday game with Duke was canceled in December. … This is Tech's first home game since Jan. 31. … ESPN's Charlie Creme had Syracuse as a No. 8 seed and Tech as a No. 9 seed in his latest "bracketology" projection Tuesday. … A win Sunday would give Tech five straight ACC wins, breaking the school record. … Aisha Sheppard averages 19.1 points for Tech, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. … Tiana Mangakahia, a 2019 All-ACC pick who missed last season because of breast cancer, is averaging 10.8 points and 7.7 assists for the Orange. Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso averages 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds, while 2020 All-ACC pick Kiara Lewis averages 14.1 points

