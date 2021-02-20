Syracuse-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This will be the first game for either team since Feb. 11. Syracuse's last two games were postponed because of foes' COVID-19 issues. Tech's game last weekend was postponed because of BC's COVID-19 issues, while Tech's Thursday game with Duke was canceled in December. … This is Tech's first home game since Jan. 31. … ESPN's Charlie Creme had Syracuse as a No. 8 seed and Tech as a No. 9 seed in his latest "bracketology" projection Tuesday. … A win Sunday would give Tech five straight ACC wins, breaking the school record. … Aisha Sheppard averages 19.1 points for Tech, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. … Tiana Mangakahia, a 2019 All-ACC pick who missed last season because of breast cancer, is averaging 10.8 points and 7.7 assists for the Orange. Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso averages 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds, while 2020 All-ACC pick Kiara Lewis averages 14.1 points