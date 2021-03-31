Szefc turns Virginia Tech baseball into a winner again

It has been eight years since the Virginia Tech baseball team last made the NCAA tournament — or even finished a full season with a winning record.
But coach John Szefc's rebuilding efforts are paying off this spring.
Virginia Tech (13-8 overall, 9-6 ACC) is No. 13 in this week's Baseball America Top 25 rankings. On Wednesday, Baseball America predicted Tech would not just make the NCAAs but would be the No. 16 overall seed and host an NCAA regional.
"We've been able to improve our player personnel," Szefc said this week in a phone interview. "We're a little bit older, too.
"I don't have any reason to think that this is not a good enough team to be an NCAA tournament team, I'll be honest with you. But the rest of our league is very good, too."
Szefc stepped down as Maryland's coach in June 2017 to succeed Patrick Mason as the Hokies' coach. Tech never had a winning season in Mason's four years at the helm.
The Hokies had losing campaigns in Szefc's first two seasons at the school.
"The players are probably a little bit more physically talented [this year than in 2018 and 2019]," Szefc said. "Our infield defense is better. … Our lineup is a little bit deeper."
Last year, the Hokies were 11-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC when the season came to a sudden end last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We felt we were going in a pretty good direction last year," Szefc said. "So we just tried to keep the roster intact as best we could."
But Tech was no lock to build upon last season. Ace Ian Seymour and catcher Carson Taylor turned pro after being chosen in the top four rounds of last year's major league draft.
Adding to the uncertainty was the fact that last season's freshmen did not see much action before the campaign came to a premature end.
"COVID last year cut a lot of guys off from some experience," Szefc, 53, said. "The success rate so far [this year] has been pretty good, considering a major lack of ACC experience."
The Hokies were picked just sixth in the seven-team Coastal Division in the ACC's preseason coaches poll.
But they are making waves in the rigorous ACC. They are in second place in the Coastal, and have already won their series with three of their nationally ranked Coastal rivals — Miami, North Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Tech is one of eight ACC teams in this week's Baseball America Top 25.
Four of the team's top five hitters are only in their first or second year in the program.
Gavin Cross (.382) is a freshman outfielder in his second season at Tech. The NCAA Division I Council gave all 2020 Division I spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, so Cross is again listed as a freshman on the roster.
TJ Rumfield, a Texas Tech transfer hitting .364, is in his first season with the Hokies. Tanner Schobel (.301) and Jack Hurley (.271) are true freshmen.
Three of the team's better pitchers are also in their first or second year in the program.
Shane Connolly (five saves) is a Citadel graduate transfer in his first season at Tech. Matthew Siverling (3-0, two saves) is a freshman in his second season at Tech. Anthony Simonelli (2-0), who starts against ACC foes, is a junior-college transfer in his second year at Tech.
Simonelli likely would have been drafted in June if the 2020 draft had not been shortened to five rounds because of the pandemic. Instead, he went undrafted and returned to Tech.
Peyton Alford (1-1), who starts against ACC teams, and reliever Jaison Heard (2-0) were supposed to have concluded their Tech careers last season. But thanks to the extra year of eligibility, they are back as fifth-year seniors. The same is true for outfielder Tanner Thomas.
"COVID kind of helped us," Szefc said. "We have … guys back that wouldn't have been here [otherwise]."
After winning a series at Miami for the first time ever, the Hokies cracked the Baseball America Top 25 on March 1 for the first time since 2013 — the year that Pete Hughes steered the Hokies to 40 wins and the NCAAs. Hughes left after that season to take the reins at Oklahoma.
The following weekend, Tech won an ACC series against UNC for the first time.
Last weekend, Tech swept a series with Pitt for the first time in seven years — even though some players were sidelined.
Chris Gerard (2-1), who starts against ACC foes, missed that series with a pulled muscle in his leg. Catcher Cade Hunter missed the series with a broken bone in his wrist. Reliever Henry Weycker has not pitched since late February because of an abdomen injury, while infielder Nick Biddison has yet to play this year because of a shoulder injury.
Tech is ranked fourth in the ACC in batting (.272) and fifth in ERA (4.16).
The Hokies have belted 24 homers this year. In a team celebration that began last season, the homer-hitting Hokie pounds a fake sledgehammer into the ground in front of the Tech dugout as his teammates gather around him.
"You can call it a gimmick, but … it's kind of helped our guys to rally around a little," Szefc said. "It's a pretty cool thing."