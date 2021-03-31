Szefc turns Virginia Tech baseball into a winner again

"We felt we were going in a pretty good direction last year," Szefc said. "So we just tried to keep the roster intact as best we could."

But Tech was no lock to build upon last season. Ace Ian Seymour and catcher Carson Taylor turned pro after being chosen in the top four rounds of last year's major league draft.

Adding to the uncertainty was the fact that last season's freshmen did not see much action before the campaign came to a premature end.

"COVID last year cut a lot of guys off from some experience," Szefc, 53, said. "The success rate so far [this year] has been pretty good, considering a major lack of ACC experience."

The Hokies were picked just sixth in the seven-team Coastal Division in the ACC's preseason coaches poll.

But they are making waves in the rigorous ACC. They are in second place in the Coastal, and have already won their series with three of their nationally ranked Coastal rivals — Miami, North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

Tech is one of eight ACC teams in this week's Baseball America Top 25.

Four of the team's top five hitters are only in their first or second year in the program.