Takeaways from Virginia Tech’s Week 1 depth chart

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech put out "an unofficial depth chart" on Tuesday for the season-opener against Old Dominion.

The depth chart is similar to how the Hokies lined up through fall camp, but there were a few unexpected developments starting at wide receiver where walk-on William Kakavitsas is listed as a primary backup at multiple spots. It was such an unexpected development that his name was spelled wrong on the depth chart.

“He’s been very consistent," Tech coach Brent Pry said. "...He’s opened our eyes and proven himself that he merits playing time.”

Kakavitsas beat out the likes of Jaylen Jones and Tucker Holloway on the depth chart.

The fourth-year junior out of Providence High School in North Carolina missed last fall with a knee injury that sidelined him for much of spring camp. He made up for lost time this fall, and receivers coach Fontel Mines foreshadowed his rise up the ranks last week.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder is also listed as Tech's backup punt returner behind DJ Harvey.

“I can play him at any three spots on the field and turn my back and know he’s going to do the right thing,” Mines said,, last week. “And he’s a guy that’s put in time in this program and somebody you want it for. I want it for him. He busts his butt every single day and I think he’s earned the respect of his teammates as well.”

Temple transfer Jadan Blue not making the first-team on the depth chart is also a bit surprising. He's listed as Da'Wain Lofton's backup with Kaleb Smith and North Carolina transfer Stephen Gosnell getting an unexpected starting nod. Blue has missed time during camp with an injury, but was fully cleared to practice late last week.

Edged out

Virginia Tech's listed TyJuan Garbutt as the starter at one defensive end spot backed up by Jorden McDonald OR Kyree Moyston. Jaylen Griffin OR Cole Nelson are listed as the starter at the other spot — expect Nelson to get more of the reps — with Keyshawn Burgos listed as the backup.

There's a lot to digest there, starting the absence of C.J. McCray.

"He's dealing with a minor injury," Pry said. "He's touch and go right now. I'm hoping he makes the trip. We'll know more in the next day or two."

McCray, who shifted to defensive end from linebacker last fall, had a strong offseason and his natural pass rushing ability drew rave reviews going back to spring camp.

"C.J. flashes big time," defensive coordinator Chris Marve said, in April. "He’s gifted as well, really skilled. The thing that you notice about C.J. a ton, and you may not see it on the field, but off the field, that kid works. He grinds. He wants to be the absolute best he can be...it’s very apparent he has a desire to be elite in every aspect."

Defensive line coach J.C. Price, was the driving force in Tech landing the Marshall transfer last year, offered similar praise.

“CJ’s just a different guy in our room athletically,” Price said. “Nobody has the athletic ability. He’s the best athlete in the room.”

The true freshmen (Moyston and Burgos) beating out more experienced defenders like Eli Adams and Lakeem Rudolph to land on the two-deep is another surprise. Adams has played in 32 career games (five starts) and has 35 career tackles (24 solo) with four tackles for loss.

Redshirt freshman Jorden McDonald also made the depth chart ahead of Adams.

“There’s a lot of potential in those three," Pry said. "I’m excited to see the development and I’m anxious to get all three of those guys some experience. They have great bodies, they’re long, they’re pretty athletic, they’re still figuring things out at the college level, obviously, all three of them...We want, we hope to have the opportunity throughout the early part of this season to continue to develop these guys in game situations.”

Those three underclassmen have the size up front — all three are listed at 6-foot-4 or taller, that Pry is looking for over Adams, who is listed at Adams at 5-foot-11, 230-pounds.

Farrell coming in hot

Virginia Tech freshman Devin Farrell landed on the two-deep ahead of Tahj Bullock. Bullock, a 6-foot-4, 222-pounder out of Saint Peter's Prep, played in the second half against Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl. He was 2 of 4 for 27 yards with six carries for 14 yards. He struggled during spring camp to pick up the offense and his accuracy lagged behind the other quarterbacks.

According to Pry, the decision was mostly based on how much Farrell improved throughout the offseason as a mid-year enrollee.

"It’s no discredit to Tahj, Devin’s really invested and worked, as Tahj has, but he’s picked up the offense pretty quickly and things just come a little bit easier to him right now and we just had a little more comfort with Devin if he had to go out and run the show in making the right reads and making the right throws," Pry said.

The battle for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart took shape after Grant Wells was named the starter. The coaches gave Bullock and Farrell more reps in the final scrimmage in order to help make a decision. Farrell's athleticism gave him an edge that was hard for Bullock to overcome.

"Devin’s got a skillset to him that you can’t coach, and that's just the escapability, his quickness," quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn said, in June.