'Talented' Virginia Tech baseball team soars into top 10

The Virginia Tech baseball team was not nationally ranked at the beginning of this month.

But just look at the Hokies now.

The Hokies (23-9, 9-7 ACC), who cracked the D1Baseball.com Top 25 last week at No. 21, soared to No. 8 in the website's new Top 25 on Monday. This is the highest the team has been ranked in any poll since joining the ACC prior to the 2005 season.

"It's a special group," Tech coach John Szefc said Monday. "They've proven that it's a very talented group.

"After 32 games, we're in a pretty good place. We're relatively healthy, which we weren't last year.

"It's a combination of talent and experience and some fresh blood."

Tech's jump into the top 10 came in the wake of the Hokies' series win against then-No. 2 Miami.

The Hokies opened the series with a 12-5 win over visiting Miami last Thursday. They snapped the Hurricanes' 14-game winning streak.

Tech beat Miami 13-2 Friday to clinch its first series win against a top-five foe in five years. The game drew 3,521 fans — the third-biggest crowd ever at English Field.

"We pitched really well," Szefc said of the two wins over Miami. "And then they came in with a pretty heralded pitching staff, which is the best pitching staff we've seen all year, and we scored … 25 runs in two games."

Miami won Saturday's series finale 8-5.

Virginia Tech has won 13 of its last 16 games, with seven of those wins having come against ranked foes.

The Hokies rank second nationally in batting average (.326), homers (76) and slugging percentage (.616) and rank ninth in scoring (9.4 runs per game).

"We have good enough hitters, and we have enough of them, so if one guy's having a poor day, another guy probably won't," Szefc said.

Tech is one of five ACC teams in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, along with No. 5 Miami, No. 11 Virginia, No. 16 Louisville and No. 18 Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, the Tech softball team was ranked No. 3 in the D1Softball.com Top 25 on Monday, making Tech one of just three schools (along with Oklahoma State and Arkansas) to be in the top 10 of both the D1Baseball.com rankings and the D1Softball.com rankings this week.

In other baseball polls of note Monday, Tech cracked the Baseball America Top 25 at No. 11 and rose three spots to No. 13 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Tech is in second place in the Coastal Division, trailing only Miami. Tech, which has four ACC series left (Boston College, UVa, Louisville and Duke), was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal in the ACC coaches' preseason poll.

The Hokies, who are No. 26 in the NCAA's RPI ratings, now seem on track to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years.

Szefc stepped down as Maryland's coach after the 2017 season to take the Hokies' reins.

"[The] plan certainly wasn't to be good in Year 5. It was to be good in Year 2 or 3," Szefc said. "Then we ran into some draft losses, and COVID [cut short the 2020 season]. We hit some hurdles."

To make the NCAAs this year, the Hokies will have to avoid the swoon they suffered last season.

Tech was nationally ranked on April 12 last year, when it was 19-9 overall and 14-7 in ACC play. But the team proceeded to lose its final five ACC series, followed by an 0-2 showing in the ACC tournament. Tech finished 27-25 overall and 16-20 in ACC regular-season play.

"[Injuries] played a big factor in last year," Szefc said.

This year's squad has not lost an ACC series since getting swept at then-No. 13 Georgia Tech in its first conference series of the year. Tech started off the following series with a loss to Pittsburgh, dropping the Hokies to 0-4 in the ACC.

"They learned early to lose together, meaning that you can mentally deal with the outcome and you like each other enough where you're not going to throw swords at each other and throw blame," Szefc said. "They've shown the maturity to move on."

The Hokies won the final two games with Pitt. They won a game at then-No. 12 Notre Dame the following weekend; the rest of that series was canceled because of weather.

Virginia Tech won two of three games at then-No. 18 North Carolina early this month. The team won two of three games against then-No. 21 N.C. State two weekends ago,

Seven Tech starters are batting above .300.

Jack Hurley ranks 12th nationally in batting average (.419); he has also belted 10 homers. Cade Hunter is batting .395 and ranks 20th in homers (13) and 17th in RBIs (46). Tanner Schobel is batting .370 with 11 homers.

Newcomers of note include freshman pitcher Drue Hackenberg (7-0), who ranks fifth nationally in wins; freshman Carson DeMartini (.324, 10 homers) and Penn graduate transfer Eduardo Malinowski (.304, 10 homers).

This will be a busy week for the Hokies. After hosting VMI on Tuesday and visiting Radford on Wednesday, the team will head north for a three-game series with Boston College.

Saturday's game against BC will be held at Fenway Park. The game will serve as BC’s annual ALS Awareness Game, which has been held in honor of the late BC baseball captain Pete Frates since he was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. Frates died in 2019 at the age of 34.

This will be the first time Tech has ever played at Fenway.

"That'll be really cool," Szefc said. "The guys are pretty excited. … I'm looking forward to it myself."

