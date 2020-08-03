Tech defends safety protocols after Caleb Farley shares ‘deep concerns’ over practice conditions

Farley announced he was opting out of the 2020 season last week and in the first-person piece he reiterated what he said at the time — coronavirus played a central role in the decision — but in much greater detail.

“This year at Virginia Tech, at our workouts, I started having deep concerns about staying healthy,” Farley wrote. “Guys were going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested. We’re all together, working out, close to each other, and you have no real idea who might have it, if anybody might have it. One day I looked around, and we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks. My concern grew more and more.”