Tech Threads: Classic uniform, No. 25 goes to starting wide receiver against West Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is going with a classic combination on Saturday when it visits Morgantown for a game against West Virginia.

The Hokies will wear maroon helmets, white uniforms and maroon pants. They went 2-1 wearing that combination last season (all road games) and it was tied for the most frequently worn combo.

The last time they went with maroon helmets, white uniforms and maroon pants was in a 47-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

West Virginia is going with yellow helmets, yellow jerseys and navy blue pants. This will be the program's annual "gold rush" game and all fans are asked two wear gold.

Tech's No. 25 jersey will go to wide receiver Kaleb Smith. It's the first time the walk-on turned scholarship receiver has been picked to wear Frank Beamer's old jersey.

Smith made a key block last week on running back Keshawn King's 56-yard return on the opening kick. Tech coach Justin Fuente applauded Smith's development on special teams before the season and said he's one of the most improved players on the roster in the return game from where he started out a couple years ago.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.