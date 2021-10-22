Tech threads: Hokies busting out '99 throwback, defensive end gets No. 25

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football stirred up a tizzy on social media when it unveiled the team's uniforms for this weekend's game against Syracuse.

The maroon helmet, maroon jersey and white pants combo is pretty commonplace, but the Hokies are busting out 1999-inspired throwback jerseys and pants.

Tech hasn't worn an alternate design since the 2017 game against Delaware when it wore the Hokie stone jerseys that the team special ordered for the Battle at Bristol during the prior season.

These '99 throwbacks won't be exact replicas since they had to swap out the Big East logo for the ACC, but they are pretty close.

Tech's No. 25 jersey will go to starter defensive end Amare Barno.

Barno has 25 tackles this season with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries. According to Pro Football Focus, he's played 55 snaps on special teams this season.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Barno is the only defensive end since the tradition was established in 2016 to wear the the No. 25 jersey. The first time he got picked to wear No. 25 was for last year's game against North Carolina. There have been four different defensive tackles (Tim Settle, Woody Barron, Ricky Walker and Jarrod Hewitt) who have worn the No. 25.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.