Tech threads: Hokies go all-white, true freshman gets No. 25

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football is going back to the all white combination for its trip to Georgia Tech.

It's the first time since Week 3 the team hasn't worn maroon. The team beat Middle Tennessee wearing the white helmets, white jersey and whit pants it plans to wear this weekend.

Tech only wore all-white once in the previous three seasons.

The No. 25 jersey this week will go to true freshman Jalen Stroman.

The backup safety leads the freshman on the team in special teams snaps and is listed on the two-deep as the Hokies backup at both primary safety positions. He has one tackle, but nearly blocked a punt earlier this season.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Not many true freshman have earned the No. 25 honor in recent years. The last time a true freshman wore Beamer's old jersey was in 2018 when three first-year players were selected during the course of the season. The list included future stalwarts wide receiver Tre Turner, linebacker Dax Hollifield and safety Chamarri Conner.

Plus, the Stromans are the second pair of brothers to wear the No. 25. Jalen's brother Greg wore the No. 25 three times during his career. The Edmunds (Tremaine and Terrell) were the first brothers to both wear No. 25. Terrell did it twice and Termaine did it once in the 2017 season.

