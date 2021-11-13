Tech threads: Hokies jump back into maroon, offensive lineman gets No. 25 in first time feat

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is wearing its most popular look for Senior Day.

The Hokies will go with maroon helmets, maroon jerseys and white pants on Saturday afternoon against Duke.

Tech is 1-1 in that uniform combination this season — the loss came in a 1999 throwback version of the look — and 1-3 wearing maroon jerseys.

The No. 25 jersey this week will go to offensive lineman Tyrell Smith.

Smith is one of the longest tenured players in the country. He signed with the Hokies in 2014 and joined the team after spending a Cushing Academy in Massachusetts. He's a three-time team captain and has participated in Senior Day two other times.

Much of his playing time this season has come on special teams, but he did play at right tackle against West Virginia.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer’s number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Smith is the first offensive lineman picked to wear the No. 25 jersey. One of the reasons Tech has shied away from giving offensive lineman the honor is because they can't actually wear the number during the game. The NCAA rules state that offensive linemen are only allowed to wear Nos. 50-79. Smith will wear No. 25 during the pregame then switch to his normal number (No. 79) before kickoff.

