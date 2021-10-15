 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tech threads: Hokies keep maroon jerseys for third straight week, starter corner nabs No. 25
0 comments

Tech threads: Hokies keep maroon jerseys for third straight week, starter corner nabs No. 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Tech uniforms - Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech will go with white helmets, maroon jerseys and white pants against Pittsburgh on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is keeping those maroon jerseys busy. 

The Hokies will wear the maroon jerseys on Saturday against Pittsburgh for the third straight week and pair them up with white helmets and white uniforms. 

Tech have only worn that combo once a year the last few seasons and are 3-0 during that stretch. Last year, the Hokies wore the combination in a 40-14 win over Boston College. 

Tech's No. 25 jersey will go to starter corner Jermaine Waller. 

Waller came up with his fourth interception of the season against Notre Dame last week and returned the pick for a touchdown late in the third quarter. The veteran is tied with four other defenders for the FBS lead. He also has 26 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. 

It's the first time Waller has been selected to wear the No. 25 jersey. 

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know? 

Waller is only the fifth cornerback to wear the No. 25. Greg Stroman, who was a prolific returner, was the only Tech corner to wear it multiple times (three) during his career. The last corner to wear No. 25 was Armani Chatman in the team's 2019 game against Notre Dame. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert