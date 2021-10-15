Tech threads: Hokies keep maroon jerseys for third straight week, starter corner nabs No. 25

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is keeping those maroon jerseys busy.

The Hokies will wear the maroon jerseys on Saturday against Pittsburgh for the third straight week and pair them up with white helmets and white uniforms.

Tech have only worn that combo once a year the last few seasons and are 3-0 during that stretch. Last year, the Hokies wore the combination in a 40-14 win over Boston College.

Tech's No. 25 jersey will go to starter corner Jermaine Waller.

Waller came up with his fourth interception of the season against Notre Dame last week and returned the pick for a touchdown late in the third quarter. The veteran is tied with four other defenders for the FBS lead. He also has 26 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

It's the first time Waller has been selected to wear the No. 25 jersey.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Waller is only the fifth cornerback to wear the No. 25. Greg Stroman, who was a prolific returner, was the only Tech corner to wear it multiple times (three) during his career. The last corner to wear No. 25 was Armani Chatman in the team's 2019 game against Notre Dame.

