Tech threads: Hokies offer a maroon welcome for Notre Dame, top specialist scores No. 25

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is keeping it simple for Saturday night's game against Notre Dame.

The Hokies will go with the all maroon look with maroon helmets, maroon uniforms and maroon pants. They were 1-1 in the uniform combination last season with a win over Virginia and loss to Liberty.

According to Tech football, the team is 16-14 since 1987 in the all-maroon uniform combo.

Tech's No. 25 jersey will go to wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, who is also the team's starting punt returner.

Robinson is averaging 15 yards per return (ranked No. 7 in the country) and returned a punt 60-yards for a touchdown in the Hokies' win over Richmond. It was his first career touchdown on special teams.

It's the first time Robinson has been selected for the honor.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Robinson is the second receiver to wear the No. 25 jersey this season. Kaleb Smith earned the honor for Tech's game against West Virginia. This is the first time since 2016 that multiple receivers have worn the No. 25 jersey in the same season. In the first year of the tradition, Cam Phillips, then receiver Divine Deablo and CJ Carroll were selected over the course of the season.

