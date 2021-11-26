Tech threads: Hokies riding white out into finale , injured captain gets No. 25 nod

BLACKSBURG — Can the white out look stay undefeated?

Virginia Tech will wear white helmets, white uniforms and white pants this weekend at the University of Virginia. The Hokies are 2-0 in the all-white look this season with wins over Middle Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

They wore all-maroon in a win over UVA at home last season.

The No. 25 jersey will go to injured tight end James Mitchell this week. Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. He had five catches for 42 yards this season.

Mitchell has 52 career catches for 838 yards with 12 touchdowns (seven receiving).

Former coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer’s number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

This is the first time the No. 25 jersey has gone to an injured player. Mitchell was selected to wear the No. 25 in 2019 for a late season game against Pittsburgh.

