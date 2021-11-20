Tech threads: Hokies riding with white jerseys, wideout lands No. 25 honor for second time

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is keeping it simple this week.

The Hokies are wearing maroon helmets, white jerseys and maroon pants on Saturday night against Miami. They wore the combination earlier this season against West Virginia and are 2-1 in white jerseys.

The No. 25 jersey this week will go to wide receiver Tre Turner.

Turner had to get a ride down to Miami this week thanks to the upper body injury he suffered against Georgia Tech. New interim coach J.C. Price thanked the two members of the team's training staff that volunteered for the assignment in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

The wide receiver leads the team with a career-high 631 receiving yards this season. He had one catch for 29 yards last week in his return to the lineup.

Former coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer’s number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Turner's selection means all three starting receivers have worn the No. 25 jersey this season. Kaleb Smith wore it against West Virginia and Tayvion Robinson wore it against Notre Dame.

There's some symmetry for Turner getting the No. 25 jersey this week in the team's second to last regular season game. He got picked to wear Frank Beamer's old jersey in the final game of the regular season as a true freshman in 2018. Turner accepted a Senior Bowl invite this week making it likely he will look to enter his name into the NFL Draft.

