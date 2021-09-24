Tech threads: Maroon makes its return, No. 25 goes to reserve linebacker

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is busting out the maroon uniforms for the first time this season when it hosts Richmond at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

The Hokies will pair the maroon uniforms with maroon helmets and white pants. It's the latest in the season they have debuted the popular combination since 2018.

Tech last wore maroon helmets, maroon uniforms and white pants against Clemson in 2020 and was 1-2 overall in the combination last season.

Tech's No. 25 jersey will go to linebacker Dean Ferguson, who previously earned the honor for last year's game against Liberty. Ferguson has been a main stay on the Hokies coverage units the last two seasons. He has four tackles this season (one solo) with an assist on a tackle for loss. He played a career-high 25 defensive snaps in a win over Middle Tennessee.

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Tech's linebackers have worn Frank Beamer's 15 times since 2016, second only to the team's safeties. Nine different linebackers have earned the honor and Ferguson is the sixth one to get to do it twice.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.