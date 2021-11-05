Tech threads: Orange makes a comeback, kicker gets No. 25 after career game

BLACKSBURG — Orange is making an early comeback.

Virginia Tech will go with white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants on Friday night against Boston College.

The Hokies haven't worn the uniform combination since a 2018 loss to Old Dominion. The program didn't break out the orange jerseys again until this year's season-opener against North Carolina.

The No. 25 jersey this week will go to kicker John Parker Romo.

Tech's place kicker had a career-best four made field goals in a 26-17 win over Georgia Tech last week. He extended his streak of made field goals to eight before missing a 53-yard attempt in the third quarter. He made field goals from 23-, 43-, 34- and 21-yards.

On the season, Romo is 10 of 13 and perfect on 22 extra-point tries. He averaging 64.4 yards on kickoffs and has 25 touchbacks (62.5%).

Fuente established the tradition of a special teams standout wearing Frank Beamer’s number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

Romo becomes Tech's third straight starting placekicker to wore the No. 25 jersey. His predecessors Brian Johnson earned the honor twice (2019 and 2020) during his career and Joey Slye wore it once (2016). Former starting punter Oscar Bradburn is the only other kicker to earn the honor and he wore the jersey three times.

