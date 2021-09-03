Tech Threads: Orange uniforms make rare appearance, No. 25 goes to defensive captain for UNC game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football fans won't be the only ones wearing orange on Friday night.

The Hokies are busting out a rare uniform combo featuring white helmets, orange jerseys and orange pants for the program's annual Orange Effect game. Fans attending the sold out game against North Carolina have been encouraged to wear orange.

Tech hasn't worn the orange jerseys since the team's 2018 loss at Old Dominion. They haven't worn an orange combination (jerseys and pants) since playing Duke in 2013. The Hokies have only worn white helmets twice in each of the last three seasons.

The No. 25 jersey will go to veteran defensive back Chamarri Conner, who was named a team captain before the season. Conner started 11 games last season and led the Hokies with 81 tackles (60 solo). He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

This will be the third time the Jacksonville native has worn Frank Beamer's old jersey. The first time he earned the honor was against North Carolina back in 2018 as a true freshman.

Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?