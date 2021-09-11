Tech Threads: White out, No. 25 goes to long snapper against Middle Tennessee

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football fans reversed the recent bad luck the program's orange uniforms with a win over North Carolina.

The Hokies are hoping to do the same with the all white look against Middle Tennessee.

The last time they wore white helmets, white uniforms and white pants together was for an ugly 45-10 loss to Duke in 2019 that led to some significant changes (Jerry Kill was brought on as a special assistant and Hendon Hooker replaced Ryan Willis at quarterback).

The fans will match the players for a second straight game for the team's annual White Effect game.

The No. 25 jersey will go to veteran long snapper Oscar Shadley. Shadley's streak of 26 straight starts ended last season when he was sidelined for the opener against N.C. State.

Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Beamer's number in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

Did you know?

The game on Saturday will be Shadley's 38th career start, but he's never worn Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey before. The only other time a long snapper has worn the No. 25 jersey was Colton Taylor — Shadley's predecessor — in 2017. That came in the second week of the season as well in a game against Delaware.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.