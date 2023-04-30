Silas Dzansi held out hope an NFL team would take a chance on him. It didn’t matter whether he was selected in the seven-round draft or signed as an undrafted free agent.

The former Virginia Tech offensive lineman wasn’t taken in the NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the phone soon after it concluded early Saturday evening.

Dzansi signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He was one of 13 players who signed with the organization, which includes former Syracuse running back Sean Tucker.

Two of Dzansi’s former teammates at Tech, wide receiver Jadan Blue and athlete Connor Blumrick, accepted invitations to rookie minicamps.

Blumrick, who began his time with the Hokies as a quarterback before moving to tight end, accepted an invitation to the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner was selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round on Saturday.

Blue’s invitation came from the Chicago Bears.

Dzansi said at March’s pro day at Virginia Tech that his goal was to have an opportunity to make an NFL roster.

He participated in the event after being selected in the ninth round of the USFL College Draft by the Memphis Showboats. The organization allowed him to chase his NFL dreams while providing a fallback opportunity in case he wasn’t drafted or signed.

Running back Jalen Holston was not selected in the NFL Draft and has not signed as an undrafted free agent. He was previously selected by the New Jersey Generals in the USFL College Draft and could join that organization.