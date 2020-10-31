Teel: Aside from QB's 10-for-10, it wasn't pretty but Hokies responded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACC’s most run-heavy offense went to rare extremes Saturday that surprised even its coach.
“If you had asked me on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning if we were only going to throw the ball 10 times,” Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente said, “I would have probably said you’re crazy, but that might be a good sign.”
Good sign, indeed. Riding Khalil Herbert’s fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and quarterback Hendon Hooker’s assembly-line efficiency, the Hokies survived Louisville’s incendiary offense 42-35 at Cardinals Stadium.
You don’t often win when yielding more than 500 yards. Tech allowed 548.
You don’t often escape when giving up a touchdown of 80-plus yards. The Hokies yielded two, a program first in a school database that dates to 1987.
This Tech did running 51 times and attempting the aforementioned 10 passes, its fewest since Tyrod Taylor went 4 of 9 in a 2009 rout of Miami. Hooker was better. A lot better.
He completed all 10 throws for 183 yards. An 11th pass that doesn’t count on the stat sheet was a two-point conversion to Tre Turner after the Hokies’ final touchdown, a 24-yard Herbert run that capped his 147-yard afternoon.
Recalling the stats with crazy clarity, Hooker said it was the closest he’d come to a perfect passing game since his sophomore season at Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, when he went 8 of 9 for 218 and three touchdowns.
Regardless of whether those numbers are exact, Saturday was a far cry from a week earlier, when Hooker’s three interceptions doomed Tech in a 23-16 setback at Wake Forest.
“Just based off the conversations we had last night in the hotel and today before the game,” Turner said, “we had so much confidence going into the game. … I just knew Hendon was going to ball out today for us.”
“That’s what he’s done basically every game he’s ever played, except for one,” Fuente said of Hooker’s efficiency. “He hasn’t won every game as a starter, but he’s played pretty well.”
Hooker also rushed for 68 yards and three scores, the last a 1-yard high jump on fourth down that running back Jalen Holston suggested in the huddle.
“It was a fourth down,” Hooker said, “and I just didn’t want to leave any doubt.”
The Hokies (4-2 overall and ACC) needlessly created doubt about the outcome with a glaring defensive breakdown on the final play of the first half.
Leading 21-7 late in the second quarter, Tech was positioned to seize command before intermission when Divine Deablo intercepted Malik Cunningham at Louisville’s 36. But a Luke Tenuta holding penalty nullified Hooker’s third-down conversion to Tayvion Robinson, forcing the Hokies to punt.
The Cardinals appeared content to run out the clock, calling a routine inside handoff to Javian Hawkins on third-and-15 from their own 10. But Hawkins burst untouched through the line and sprinted 90 yards for a touchdown.
Safety Devin Taylor took a bad angle, and cornerbacks Brion Murray and Dorian Strong had no chance to catch Hawkins, whose run was Louisville’s longest since 1971.
How the Hokies responded to that deflating reversal was likely going to determine Saturday’s result and, perhaps, the season’s November/December tone.
Tech countered with a 63-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter, Hooker’s 24-yard completion to James Mitchell overcoming a 7-yard sack on the first play of the drive.
“Yeah, that was big,” Fuente said. “We came out and busted the stinkin’ protection on first down, and not on the offensive line.”
Bigger picture: “I think the coolest part of it,” he said, “was just seeing our response after the gut punch we took at the end of the first half. … I’ve never seen anything like [that play]. … Could have gone in the tank pretty easily there because we had dominated most of the half and found ourselves only up by seven points.”
Louisville (2-5, 1-5 ACC) drew within one score again at 34-28 on Maurice Burkley’s 13-yard touchdown with 5:36 remaining, throwing the onus back on Tech’s offense. Mitchell recovered the Cardinals’ onside kick — a panicked move by Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield with so much time left — and the Hokies promptly scored the decisive touchdown on Herbert’s run.
Tech did not commit a turnover and intercepted Cunningham three times — Taylor and Chamarri Conner had the others — and defended the Cardinals’ vaunted stretch runs well. But Hawkins’ score and Cunningham’s 82-yard touchdown pass to Dez Fitzpatrick frayed many a nerve on a Hokies sideline that had far more life than at Wake Forest.
“Great response today,” Fuente said. “It wasn’t always pretty.”
Correct on both counts.
