Tennessee Titans take Caleb Farley in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick

Farley finished the season with 36 tackles (29 solo) and seven pass breakups. There were some growing pains, but he used a full offseason at the position to put those behind him and was one of the best corners in the country a year later.

He was named first-team All-ACC with four interceptions and a league-leading 16 passes defended in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, Farley only allowed 18 catches on 50 targets and opposing quarterbacks only had a passer rating of 26.8 when throwing in his direction (ranked fifth among corners in FBS).

Fans were eager to see what Farley would do next, but he ended up opting out of the 2020 season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and trained at EXOS through the fall for the draft.

He spent much of the last year as a consensus top 10 pick until he went under the knife in March for a herniated disc. He initially suffered the injury during workouts leading up to the 2019 season. He had surgery after the season to repair a herniated L5 vertebrae.

The doctors knew he had a bulging disc (S1), but hoped it would heal over time.