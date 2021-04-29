Tennessee Titans take Caleb Farley in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick

BLACKSBURG — The Tennessee Titans selected former Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick.
The Hokies have had six cornerbacks taken in the draft — Rashad Carmichael (2011), Jayron Hosley (2012), Kyle Fuller (2014), Antone Exum (2014), Kendall Fuller (2016), Greg Stroman (2018) — over the last decade.
Farley hoped to be in attendance for the first round in Cleveland, but he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a test administered by the NFL leading up to the event and watched it from home.
Retired Tech coach Frank Beamer laid the groundwork on the recruiting trail to help his successor Justin Fuente land the then 4-star prospect out of Maiden High School in North Carolina.
Farley was a standout dual threat quarterback in high school, and Tech toyed with playing him on offense before he ultimately landed at corner. Fans still remember the 2017 spring game when he had 78 all-purpose yards at wide receiver after only four practices at the position.
He tore his ACL going through non-contact drills the first day of fall camp that year, and was moved over to the defensive side of the ball for good once he completed his rehab. He made a splash in his debut at the position with a pair of interceptions in a 24-3 win over Florida State to open the 2018 season.
Farley finished the season with 36 tackles (29 solo) and seven pass breakups. There were some growing pains, but he used a full offseason at the position to put those behind him and was one of the best corners in the country a year later.
He was named first-team All-ACC with four interceptions and a league-leading 16 passes defended in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, Farley only allowed 18 catches on 50 targets and opposing quarterbacks only had a passer rating of 26.8 when throwing in his direction (ranked fifth among corners in FBS).
Fans were eager to see what Farley would do next, but he ended up opting out of the 2020 season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and trained at EXOS through the fall for the draft.
He spent much of the last year as a consensus top 10 pick until he went under the knife in March for a herniated disc. He initially suffered the injury during workouts leading up to the 2019 season. He had surgery after the season to repair a herniated L5 vertebrae.
The doctors knew he had a bulging disc (S1), but hoped it would heal over time.
It sidelined Farley for Tech’s pro day, and led to him dropping in most prominent draft projections to late in the first round.