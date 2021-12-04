Tennessee-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

No. 11 Tennessee at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Tech center Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds. She needs just 13 points to reach 1,000 for her career. … Tech is shooting just 57% from the free-throw line. … Tech is only 2-7 in the series but has won the past two meetings .… Aisha Sheppard is averaging 12.5 points for Tech. She has scored just 16 points in the past three games combined. She is 6 of 27 from the field in those three games combined. … Junior guard Jordan Horston is averaging 17.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Lady Vols. Alexus Dye averages 10.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center, averages 8.6 points and 9.9. rebounds. … The Lady Vols have beaten Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma State. … The Lady Vols rank third nationally in field-goal percentage defense (30.5%), fifth in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 15.9 rpg) and ninth in blocks (6.9 bpg). … Tech ranks 10th in the nation with an average of 10 3-pointers per game. … Key is tied for third in blocks (4.0 bpg), with Kitley sixth (3.25 bpg)