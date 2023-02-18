BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young was not pleased with his team’s defense in Wednesday’s loss at Georgia Tech.

He was much happier on Saturday.

The Hokies held Pittsburgh to three 3-pointers in a 79-72 win over the Panthers at Cassell Coliseum.

Young said Virginia Tech’s defense was “terrific” Saturday.

“We were just so dynamic today and so connected and our transition defense was on point,” Young said. “Just a pleasure to watch.

“Now let’s come back after two days of practice and do it [Tuesday] against Miami.”

Virginia Tech (16-11, 6-10 ACC), which led the entire second half, snapped Pitt’s six-game winning streak.

The Hokies knocked the Panthers (19-8, 12-4) out of a first-place tie with Virginia in the ACC standings.

Pitt entered the game leading the ACC with an average of 9.5 3-pointers. But Pitt was just 3 of 18 (16.7%) from 3-point range Saturday.

Panthers coach Jeff Capel said the Hokies did a terrific job guarding the 3-point line.

“The physicality of them bumping [affected Pitt’s offense],” Capel said. “They did some different things [with] ball-screen defense that we hadn’t seen them on tape do. I just thought they played with a sense of urgency, and they played with a physicality and it knocked us off a little bit and we weren’t able to get into the rhythm.”

The Hokies were coming off a 77-70 loss at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had entered that game averaging only seven 3-pointers but were 11 of 22 (50%) from 3-point range against the Hokies.

So perimeter defense was a big point of emphasis heading into Saturday’s game.

“It was in practice just nailing that point over and over again the last couple days and realizing we let a poor shooting team make 11 3s on us,” said Hokies point guard Sean Pedulla, who had 12 points. “It was kind of embarrassing, so we kind of took that to heart.

“Just getting there and having a hand up isn’t enough. So [this time it was about] … getting closer to the body and making sure they don’t even take the shot.”

Justyn Mutts did a good job guarding Blake Hinson. Hinson was 1 of 8 from the field, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. He was held to four points, 12 below his average.

“They didn’t leave [Hinson],” Capel said. “They stuck to him today and they did a heck of a job. Mutts is an outstanding defender.”

Hunter Cattoor did a good job guarding Jamarius Burton. Burton had 15 points but was just 7 of 16 from the field.

Tech post player Grant Basile had 22 points and four 3-pointers. He has scored more than 20 points in six of his last eight games.

“He’s kind of hit his stride a little bit and playing really good basketball,” Young said. “Proud of him.”

Tech backup post player Mylyjael Poteat had a season-high 15 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

“He hasn’t had 15 points in the last four practices,” Young cracked. “He was great.”

Poteat was 4 of 5 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

“Sean’s a great passer, Grant’s a good passer, Justyn’s a good passer, Hunter’s a good passer. I’m really just feeding off of them, getting easy buckets around the lane or getting fouled,” Poteat said.

“The way he was rolling to the hoop, he just [gets] so much attention he was getting a lot of us some open looks,” Basile said.

Mutts and Cattoor each tallied 12 points.

The Hokies shot 55.6% from the field.

“It was definitely a big part of our game plan going in to utilize the size we have,” Poteat said. “They’ve got a lot of athleticism in their frontcourt, a lot of height. But we felt that we had the advantage going in size-wise with me, Grant, Justyn, Lynn [Kidd].”

Tech shot 47.4% (9 of 19) from 3-point range — its second-best 3-point field-goal percentage in ACC play this season.

“With their movement, they had us chasing all afternoon,” Capel said. “They really did a heck of a job of executing their stuff.”

Virginia Tech once again showed it can beat a quality team. The Hokies now boast wins over Pitt, Virginia, Duke and North Carolina this season.

But Virginia Tech’s resume also includes three unsightly defeats — two to Boston College and Wednesday’s loss at Georgia Tech.

“It’s been an interesting year,” Young said. “But I think we’ve got a lot more to look forward to.”

“We just haven’t been as consistent as we wanted,” Pedulla said. “Unfortunate.”