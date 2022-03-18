Texas beats Virginia Tech in NCAA tournament

MILWAUKEE — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team saw its postseason run come to an end Friday night.

Sixth-seeded and 25th-ranked Texas beat the 11th-seeded Hokies 81-73 in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Fiserv Forum.

Tech (23-13) had won 13 of its previous 15 games, including four victories in four nights last week to win the ACC tournament.

The Hokies bowed out in the first round of the NCAAs for the second straight year.

Texas (22-11) led the entire second half. Texas shot 64% percent from the field in the second half.

The Longhorns were 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the game; Tech was 4 of 12, including two 3-pointers in the final two minutes. The 3-pointers and 3-point attempts were season lows for Tech.

The Longhorns entered the game ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (59.6 ppg). They entered the game forcing an average of 15 turnovers. Tech had 13 turnovers Friday.

Storm Murphy had a steal and layup to cut the lead to 39-38 with 16:53 to go, but Texas went on a 22-7 run to extend the lead to 61-45 with 8:26 to go. Texas had two 3-pointers in the run.

Five Longhorns scored in double figures, including Andrew Jones (21 points, five 3-pointers), Marcus Carr (15 points) and All-Big 12-second-team pick Timmy Allen (14 points).

Sean Pedulla had 19 points for Tech, while Keve Aluma had 15 points and Hunter Cattoor 12 points.

Texas led 34-32 at halftime, thanks to a Carr heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer. Texas was 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half.

Allen was just 1 of 7 from the field in the first half, but Jones had 17 points in that half. Jones was 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, in the half.

Tech shot 47.8% from the field in the first half to Texas' 34.4%.

Aluma and Cattoor were on the bench for the final six-plus minutes of the first half because of foul trouble.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.