‘That had me really hyped’: Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker running with confidence

“I feel like I have more confidence to do it now than I did then,” Hooker said after the game.

Tech coach Justin Fuente was less enthusiastic about Hooker’s aggressive approach since he wants to limit the number of shots opposing defenders get at his quarterback — Hooker missed Tech’s game against Notre Dame last year after suffering a leg injury in a start against North Carolina — but the Hokies won’t be shy about continuing to deploy him in the run game either.

Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks are averaging 17.5 carries per game this season up from the 14.5 carries Hooker averaged in eight starts last year.

“I don’t want him taking big hits,” Fuente said. “He is a weapon running and throwing the football. He did do a good job of escaping out, a guy had a hold of him a time or two then punched the ball inside the end zone down the right side there when the unblocked hat showed there on the 1-yard line and found a way to get it in. Proud of that, he is a big strong kid and has that ability. I don’t want him getting too carried away with it.”