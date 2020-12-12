‘That kid can play’: UVA’s latest playmaking QB has the attention of Virginia Tech’s defense

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has faced some of the best mobile quarterbacks the ACC has to offer this season.
The Hokies will add another one to the list on Saturday when Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong comes to town. The third-year sophomore has 1,858 passing yards (59.5%) with 16 touchdowns and 529 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry).
Armstrong has played some of his best football of the season in helping the Cavaliers put together an impressive four-game win streak. He’s coming off back-to-back performances with more than 400 yards of total offense and the offense has averaged 43.3 points per game during that stretch.
“A guy that can run and throw,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Brennan played special teams and stuff last year. This is a versatile, tough hard nose kid and is working himself into being a really good quarterback.”
Armstrong has drawn comparisons to fellow left-hander Steve Young, but Fuente compared him to a fellow BYU product Taysom Hill. Hill, who was recruited by Bronco Mendenhall when he was out west, has gone on to have success with the New Orleans Saints.
“That kid can play,” Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said of Armstrong. “You see him making plays outside of just the pocket or even making plays with his feet all the time.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Armstrong has 170 scrambling yards this season and is averaging 3 yards after contract. He’s also avoided 16 tackles this season.
“I can only imagine the excitement you’re going to get to know this guy won’t slide, he wants the contact so you can kind of bring it to him a little bit,” Hewitt said.
Tech’s defense will be focused on slowing Armstrong down, but that’s easier said than done. The Hokies had all sorts of problems containing Armstrong’s predecessor Bryce Perkins the last two years. Perkins combined for 846 total yards and six touchdowns in his two Commonwealth Cup appearances.
"They throw a lot of stuff at you guys,” Reed said. “Lot of motions, lot of window dressing. They run the same stuff, but they know a lot of motion and stuff going on in the backfield to get your eyes in the wrong place and get you out of your gaps and stuff like that. They throw a lot at you and we just have to be ready for it.”
