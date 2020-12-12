‘That kid can play’: UVA’s latest playmaking QB has the attention of Virginia Tech’s defense

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has faced some of the best mobile quarterbacks the ACC has to offer this season.

The Hokies will add another one to the list on Saturday when Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong comes to town. The third-year sophomore has 1,858 passing yards (59.5%) with 16 touchdowns and 529 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry).

Armstrong has played some of his best football of the season in helping the Cavaliers put together an impressive four-game win streak. He’s coming off back-to-back performances with more than 400 yards of total offense and the offense has averaged 43.3 points per game during that stretch.

“A guy that can run and throw,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Brennan played special teams and stuff last year. This is a versatile, tough hard nose kid and is working himself into being a really good quarterback.”

Armstrong has drawn comparisons to fellow left-hander Steve Young, but Fuente compared him to a fellow BYU product Taysom Hill. Hill, who was recruited by Bronco Mendenhall when he was out west, has gone on to have success with the New Orleans Saints.