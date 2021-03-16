'That’s huge for me': Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister will get lion’s share of first-team reps

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister wants to make up for lost time this spring.
He came down with the coronavirus during fall camp as he was competing for the starting job. In October, he got hurt in practice when an offensive lineman stepped on his foot. He suffered three broken toes and was limited in practice until Tech’s bye week in late November.
“I really only had two real weeks of practice in a full year,” Burmeister said, on Monday.
Burmeister took a back seat to Hendon Hooker during that stretch, but that time helped him get a full grasp on the offense.
“Just understanding what we’re trying to do on every play and really just knowing exactly what the line’s doing, exactly what the running backs are doing, exactly what all the receivers are doing and so it’s just knowing it in and out like the back of my hand,” Burmeister said.
That helped him close the season out on a high note.
He threw for 339 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes and averaging just shy of 10 yards per attempt. Tech put up 464 total yards in a 33-15 win over Virginia in the season-finale, the most productive game for the offense in six weeks.
It gave Tech’s coaching added confidence going into the offseason that they wanted to hand the keys to the offense to Burmeister.
Since the Hokies didn’t pursue an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal after Quincy Patterson and Hooker left, Burmeister will get the “lion’s share” of the first-team reps this spring, as coach Justin Fuente said on Monday.
“Usually I’m in here saying it will all be cut up evenly and we’ll evaluate it as we go through,” Fuente said. “We’ll continue to evaluate it as we go through, but we won’t start with it all divided up equally.”
Burmeister is grateful for the opportunity as Tech opened spring camp with its first of three practices this week on Tuesday morning.
“I think that’s huge for me, and I think it’s a blessing that they’re going to give that to me,” Burmeister said. “I’m just going to take advantage of every opportunity I get and really dive into the offense and just try to be the best me I can be.”
The work started in January when Burmeister organized informal workouts with Tech’s receivers three times a week. Those sessions have allowed the quarterback to get in work with many of the young receivers he didn’t get a chance to throw to last year, and get familiar with early enrollees Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton.
Burmeister said those workouts have also helped him find his voice as a team leader.
“I think it’s definitely helped me a lot. Before that, I sat out the year before,” Burmeister said. “I didn’t really do much, so it was hard for me to kind of be a vocal leader, but now the guys kind of see me as the guy and it definitely is easier to speak up and everybody listens and be comfortable doing it.”
Burmeister’s other focus this offseason was on putting on some additional weight to help him make through the rigors of a full collegiate football season. In addition to the broken toes, Burmeister was knocked out of multiple games with various injuries.
He’s been eating six meals a day during Tech’s offseason program under the supervision of the strength and conditioning staff to reach that goal.
“I’ve already gained I think 12-to-15 pounds,” Burmeister said. “I feel good. I’ve been moving well, so I think the majority of it was just putting on good weight so I can protect myself, and I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job doing that so far.”
Burmeister said he's come a long way from the 18-year old freshman that was "thrown into the fire" at Oregon.
"I learned a ton from that experience," Burmeister said. "I learned a ton from sitting out the year for two years in a row after that, and then last year, I definitely learned a ton, so I’m definitely head over heels a completely different person now than I was then. I’m definitely more confident.”