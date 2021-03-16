'That’s huge for me': Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister will get lion’s share of first-team reps

Since the Hokies didn’t pursue an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal after Quincy Patterson and Hooker left, Burmeister will get the “lion’s share” of the first-team reps this spring, as coach Justin Fuente said on Monday.

“Usually I’m in here saying it will all be cut up evenly and we’ll evaluate it as we go through,” Fuente said. “We’ll continue to evaluate it as we go through, but we won’t start with it all divided up equally.”

Burmeister is grateful for the opportunity as Tech opened spring camp with its first of three practices this week on Tuesday morning.

“I think that’s huge for me, and I think it’s a blessing that they’re going to give that to me,” Burmeister said. “I’m just going to take advantage of every opportunity I get and really dive into the offense and just try to be the best me I can be.”

The work started in January when Burmeister organized informal workouts with Tech’s receivers three times a week. Those sessions have allowed the quarterback to get in work with many of the young receivers he didn’t get a chance to throw to last year, and get familiar with early enrollees Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton.

Burmeister said those workouts have also helped him find his voice as a team leader.