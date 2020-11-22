‘That’s the most ludicrous crap I’ve ever heard’: Justin Fuente not taking over play calling

”Play-calling has nothing to do with it,” Fuente said, at the time. “Play execution has 100 percent to do with it and that’s not taking it from the coaches to the players. It’s the coaches to get the players and teach the players to execute. The guys calling the plays are the same guys that his very first year here set 10 school records. He still knows what he’s doing.”

Tech’s offense came into Saturday’s game averaging 35.6 points per game and 452.1 yards. The numbers put the Hokies offense among the top 30 FBS teams in the country in both categories.

Fuente was upset about Tech going 3 of 11 on third downs Saturday and 0 for 3 on fourth down attempts, but didn’t think play calling was a factor in those struggles.

“I know we’re down a lot of guys and all that kind of stuff but that doesn’t mean can’t get first downs on fourth and one or score on fourth and goal from the one or just play better,” Fuente said.

The Hokies were in third and short situations (needing three yards or less for the first down) four times and only converted one of those attempts. They failed all their two fourth down attempts in short yardage situations as well.