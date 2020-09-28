'That set us apart': Virginia Tech receivers shrug off tight coverage against NC State

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s run-heavy game plan paid dividends on Saturday night in a 45-24 win over N.C. State.
The Hokies put up 314 yards on the ground while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
Tech coach Justin Fuente praised the offensive line for winning the point of attack and the trio of running backs who consistently made plays, but the game plan might have fallen apart if not for the team’s receivers stepping up at critical moments.
“That was really the difference,” Fuente said. “We were able to run the ball and create favorable matchups versus tight coverage. You are going to have to go win those or be miserable. Bud Foster stopped a lot of people doing just exactly that — put everybody down on the box and beating them up on the perimeter. When we got those opportunities, we made those plays. That set us apart."
Sophomore Tayvion Robinson had one such moment when he scored on a 15-yard pass from Quincy Patterson. Robinson fought through N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunlap to get in position to make the play. The two were locked up as Patterson launched the ball into the end zone, but Robinson fought his way free.
Robinson stared Dunlap down before turning towards his teammates to celebrate.
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, who split out wide throughout the game, made a similarly contested catch almost in the identical spot in the end zone on Tech’s next drive. He created just enough separation at the last minute to haul down a 16-yard touchdown catch.
The two combined for seven of the team’s 11 receptions. Robinson had four catches for 40 yards and Mitchell led the team with 68 receiving yards on three catches. Tre Turner and Kaleb Smith each had one catch.
Their success came on a night where Tech was extremely short-handed at receiver.
Receivers Elijah Bowick, Darryle Simmons and Dallan Wright were among the 23 players unable to play on Saturday night as was redshirt freshman Jayden Payoute, who suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.
That left Tech with six scholarship receivers in the opener and only four of them played. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was on the field for 49 of the team’s 58 snaps while Smith played 38 snaps and Turner played 32.
Tech safety Divine Deablo highlighted how important their contributions were when he discussed how N.C. State’s receivers performed. Deablo had one of the team’s two interceptions in the win.
“We watched the receiver routes, I don't want to say they were lazy in the routes, but you could tell what route they were running,” Deablo said. “Just studying film had us straight."
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!