'That set us apart': Virginia Tech receivers shrug off tight coverage against NC State

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s run-heavy game plan paid dividends on Saturday night in a 45-24 win over N.C. State.

The Hokies put up 314 yards on the ground while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Tech coach Justin Fuente praised the offensive line for winning the point of attack and the trio of running backs who consistently made plays, but the game plan might have fallen apart if not for the team’s receivers stepping up at critical moments.

“That was really the difference,” Fuente said. “We were able to run the ball and create favorable matchups versus tight coverage. You are going to have to go win those or be miserable. Bud Foster stopped a lot of people doing just exactly that — put everybody down on the box and beating them up on the perimeter. When we got those opportunities, we made those plays. That set us apart."

Sophomore Tayvion Robinson had one such moment when he scored on a 15-yard pass from Quincy Patterson. Robinson fought through N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunlap to get in position to make the play. The two were locked up as Patterson launched the ball into the end zone, but Robinson fought his way free.

Robinson stared Dunlap down before turning towards his teammates to celebrate.