The 3 positions where Virginia Tech football could use some additional depth

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech doesn’t have a whole lot of space to add new faces with national signing day coming up in a couple of weeks.
The Hokies are expected to announce the addition of Salem High School twins Jorden and Jayden McDonald, which would give them 27 incoming freshmen in the 2021 signing class. They have also signed four players out of the transfer portal in January.
That doesn’t mean Tech’s roster doesn’t have some holes. If the team does gain some increased roster flexibility with attrition in the coming weeks and months, here’s a look at the positions the Hokies could use some help at...
Offensive line
If Virginia Tech center Zachariah Hoyt and Tyrell Smith opt out of returning next season, Tech could go into the spring with more running backs on scholarship than offensive line and possibly more wide receivers and defensive ends.
That’s not ideal.
Tech is bringing back three full-time returning starters — left guard Lecitus Smith, center Brock Hoffman and right tackle Brock Hoffman — and two other linemen with starting experience (Silas Dzansi and recently signed transfer Johnny Jordan), but the other five linemen on the roster have three combined games of experience.
It’s a big drop off from last season when nearly the entire two-deep at the position had experience.
Tech could pad those scholarship numbers by adding another freshman signee next month, but it would make more sense to try and nab a JUCO transfer or find another FBS linemen from the transfer portal. That might not happen before the start of spring camp — whenever that ends up being — but it should be a priority heading into the fall.
Defensive line
Tech made a big splash this month when it landed Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams out of the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 310 lineman has 757 roots and brings championship experience to the roster. He could be the big run stuffer the defense has been missing in recent years.
The Hokies have a good mix at the top adding Williams to a group that features Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks, DaShawn Crawford and Josh Fuga, but an injury or two would send them scrambling to find solutions especially with the way defensive line coaches Darryl Tapp and
Bill Teerlinck went three-deep at the position last fall.
Tech is expecting Jaden Cunningham back, the one-time junior college transfer who opted out of the 2020 season with an achilles injury. How much he will be able to contribute this season is unknown. The Hokies also signed three-star defensive tackle Desmond Mamudi in December.
One possible solution outside of adding a transfer or freshman signee would be using 2020 signees Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles and Alec Bryant at tackle. They were signed as defensive ends, but Byrant also played defensive tackle in high school and the coaching staff left the option open of moving them over when they all signed last year.
Quarterback
There’s plenty of quarterbacks with starting experience that have gone through the transfer portal recently. UCF’s McKenzie Milton, South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinski and Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano are just a few names that have found new homes.
Tech landed a quarterback with a much thinner resume when it signed Texas A&M’s Connor Blumrick this month.
Blumrick signed with Texas A&M coming out of Pearland High School as a three-star quarterback recruit, but he changed positions to tight end midway through his sophomore year and mostly played running backs and special teams last season.
He seems unlikely to unseat returning quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Tech could be comfortable with what they have at the position — they have generally carried four eligible scholarship quarterbacks — or the coaches could wait until they get through spring practice to see if they want to add someone to push Burmeister this fall.