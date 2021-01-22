The 3 positions where Virginia Tech football could use some additional depth

It’s a big drop off from last season when nearly the entire two-deep at the position had experience.

Tech could pad those scholarship numbers by adding another freshman signee next month, but it would make more sense to try and nab a JUCO transfer or find another FBS linemen from the transfer portal. That might not happen before the start of spring camp — whenever that ends up being — but it should be a priority heading into the fall.

Defensive line

Tech made a big splash this month when it landed Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams out of the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 310 lineman has 757 roots and brings championship experience to the roster. He could be the big run stuffer the defense has been missing in recent years.

The Hokies have a good mix at the top adding Williams to a group that features Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks, DaShawn Crawford and Josh Fuga, but an injury or two would send them scrambling to find solutions especially with the way defensive line coaches Darryl Tapp and

Bill Teerlinck went three-deep at the position last fall.